版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 28日 星期三 23:25 BJT

Paris Fashion Week

Olivier Lapidus for fashion house Lanvin. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Olivier Lapidus for fashion house Lanvin. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Olivier Lapidus for fashion house Lanvin. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
1 / 24
Olivier Lapidus for fashion house Lanvin. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Olivier Lapidus for fashion house Lanvin. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Olivier Lapidus for fashion house Lanvin. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
2 / 24
Olivier Lapidus for fashion house Lanvin. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Olivier Lapidus for fashion house Lanvin. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Olivier Lapidus for fashion house Lanvin. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
3 / 24
Olivier Lapidus for fashion house Lanvin. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Olivier Lapidus for fashion house Lanvin. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Olivier Lapidus for fashion house Lanvin. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
4 / 24
Olivier Lapidus for fashion house Lanvin. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Olivier Lapidus for fashion house Lanvin. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Olivier Lapidus for fashion house Lanvin. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
5 / 24
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
6 / 24
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 24
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
8 / 24
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 24
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
10 / 24
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
11 / 24
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
12 / 24
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
13 / 24
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Dior. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
14 / 24
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
15 / 24
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
16 / 24
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
17 / 24
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
18 / 24
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
19 / 24
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
20 / 24
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
21 / 24
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
22 / 24
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
23 / 24
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
A Wrinkle in Time premiere

A Wrinkle in Time premiere

下一个

A Wrinkle in Time premiere

A Wrinkle in Time premiere

Oprah Winfrey joins others A-listers at the world premiere of Disney's latest movie "A Wrinkle In Time".

2018年 2月 28日
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

2018年 2月 26日
Watching Black Panther

Watching Black Panther

Moviegoers take in the record-setting superhero film "Black Panther", hailed for its portrayal of Africans and African-Americans in the first blockbuster...

2018年 2月 22日
Best of the Brit Awards

Best of the Brit Awards

Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.

2018年 2月 22日

精选图集

Blessing the AR-15

Blessing the AR-15

The Sanctuary Church, started by a son who broke away from the Unification Church founded by Sun Myung Moon, blesses AR-15s in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigns

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigns

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving aides, is resigning from her job as White House communications director, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Arctic storm blankets Europe

Arctic storm blankets Europe

Bitterly cold weather grips parts of Europe.

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress

Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.

At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club

At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club

Teens practice clay target shooting at a gun range in Sunrise, Florida, just a dozen miles away from the scene of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Havana's neon night lights

Havana's neon night lights

A Cuban artist restores the vintage signs of the cinemas, hotels and cabarets that lit up Havana's nightlife in its 1950s heyday.

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

The bombardment of eastern Ghouta over the past week has been one of the heaviest of Syria's seven-year war.

A Wrinkle in Time premiere

A Wrinkle in Time premiere

Oprah Winfrey joins others A-listers at the world premiere of Disney's latest movie "A Wrinkle In Time".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐