2017年 6月 15日

Streets of Venezuela

A child affected by tear gas is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters hug during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman reacts to tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters run during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. The writing on the shield reads "Resistance, liberators of Venezuela." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters run during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People walk past the broken fencing of a building after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside the building on Tuesday according to residents, in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Protesters gather material to block a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman walks through a broken door after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside a residential building on Tuesday according to residents, in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man stands in a garage and next to a car with a shattered window after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside the building on Tuesday according to residents, in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man walks through a broken main gate after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside residential buildings on Tuesday according to residents, in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters hug in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester sits behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

