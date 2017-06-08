版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 8日 星期四 23:16 BJT

Britain votes

Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A voter leaves a polling station in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Jeremy Corbyn leaves after voting at a polling station in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Two women wait to vote outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a polling station in Sonning. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
The Fox and Hounds public house is used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common, Watlington. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, and son Issac to vote in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A woman casts her ballot at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, waves after voting in Glasgow. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, arrives at a polling station in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A police officer stands on duty outside a polling station in Tower Hamlets, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Paul Nuttall leaves after voting at a polling station in Congleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Two people carry their bicycles as they leave after voting on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Sophie Cook, the Labour Party candidate for East Worthing & Shoreham, a transgender candidate to stand for Parliament, arrives to vote in Hove. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A voter arrives at a polling station in Stamford Hill, north London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A schoolboy walks past a polling station in Romford, east London. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A man sits with his dog inside the Fox and Hounds public house used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Jeremy Corbyn arrives to vote in Islington, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Voters arrive at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, on general election day in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Signs are seen on a polling station on general election day in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A woman votes at a laundrette used as a temporary polling station in Oxford. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Workers assemble a polling booth inside a polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A worker prepares signs outside their polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
