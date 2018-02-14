路透1月照片精选
1月31日，泰国曼谷，一轮红月挂在夜空。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
1月30日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普发表其首次国情咨文演说，他试图利用这次讲话消除外界对他执政的疑虑。REUTERS/Win McNamee
资料图片：2016年3月，万达商业年报发布会上的企业标识。万达商业1月30日宣布引入腾讯控股、苏宁、京东和融创中国等四家战略投资者。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
1月30日，美国纽约时报广场，汤森路透办公室外的企业标识。黑石集团当日宣布收购汤森路透旗下的金融和风险(F&R)部门的多数股权。REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
1月28日，中国新疆阿勒泰，雪地里的狐狸。REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月24日，瑞士达沃斯，世界经济论坛年会会场。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
资料图片：2016年4月，美国圣迭戈，工人在居民住宅的屋顶安装太阳能面板。特朗普1月23日签署立法，将对进口太阳能面板征收高额关税。REUTERS/Mike Blake
1月16日，意大利科尔蒂纳丹佩佐，山顶皑皑白雪中的桑拿屋。REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
1月18日，印度班加罗尔，小米办公室里的企业标识。小米计划扩大在印度的商店网络，为扩大印度用户群，小米努力在在线销售以外强化销售网络。REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
1月15日，美国底特律，广汽Enverge新能源概念车亮相北美车展。REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
1月9日，中国北京，法国总统马克龙参观故宫。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
1月9日，板门店韩方一侧，韩国和朝鲜代表团在“和平之家”举行高级别会谈，讨论朝方派代表团参加平昌冬奥会、南北关系改善等议题。韩方代表团团长赵明均和朝方代表团团长李善权握手。REUTERS/Korea Pool
1月10日，韩国首尔，韩国总统文在寅在青瓦台召开新年记者会。他表示，促成朝韩会谈，特朗普功不可没。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
1月5日，美国纽约，资深媒体人、新书《烈焰与怒火：特朗普白宫内幕》作者沃尔夫参加NBC节目“今日秀”。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
1月2日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，博斯普鲁斯海峡上空的海鸥。REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
