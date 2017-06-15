E3 gaming expo
A lone female (L) plays the game Destiny 2 on Nvidia graphic cards at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expmore
An attendee plays a triple-screen video game at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Attendees walk past a "Call of Duty" display at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Down town buildings are used to advertise a new video game at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTEmore
Attendees walk past a "Call of Duty" advertisement at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mikemore
Attendees play video games at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/ Mmore
Girls play computer games at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Twitch TV is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
An attendee hugs a statue of Super Mario at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Attendees arrive at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
The Ubisoft booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
An attendee wearing a Halo Master Chief helmet waits for the Microsoft Xbox E3 2017 media briefing in Los Angemore
Sony Playstation shows the Spider-Man game as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conferencemore
An attendees play a VR game in the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kicmore
Sony Playstation shows the new game "Detroit: Become Human" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during more
Head of Microsoft Xbox Phil Spencer introduces the Xbox One X gaming console during the Xbox E3 2017 media brimore
Sony Playstation shows the new game "God of War" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news confmore
People enter the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their producmore
An attendee plays a VR game in the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kicmore
Sony Playstation shows the new game "Call of Duty WW II" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a nmore
An attendees plays a game at the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-more
Attendees leave as Sony Playstation shows closes out their news conference to after demonstrating upcoming newmore
Karcamo enters the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their prodmore
Graphics are shown on a screen during unveiling of the Xbox One X gaming console during the Microsoft Xbox E3 more
