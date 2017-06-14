Under the neon glow
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery amore
Third generation neon light artist Marcus Bracey poses for a portrait. Owned by 43-year-old artist Marcus Bracmore
Neon signs that read 'Off Your Skulls', 'Back Street Love', 'Soho Revue Bar', 'Beer Girls Porn' and 'Statesidemore
Neon signs are seen at the entrance to God's Own Junkyard at dusk. "This is my neon emporium, my museum of ligmore
Neon bender Nick Ellwood heats glass tubes to bend them to shape as he makes neon artworks in God's Own Junkyamore
A triple distilled ball of mercury is seen in a glass tube as neon tubes are made in God's Own Junkyard workshmore
A newly design neon sign artwork is tested for colour on a bench in the workshop. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon bender Nick Ellwood blows into glass tubes to maintain their shape as he bends them. REUTERS/Russell Boycmore
The control panel for the pump that is used for creating the vacuum and filling glass tubes with the correct gmore
A newly bent section of neon tube is placed against the original design drawings. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon bender Nick Ellwood uses a pump to vacuum out neon tubes to remove impurities. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon artwork is exhibited in God's Own Junkyard gallery. Some of Bracey's works have appeared in films, includmore
A neon sign that reads 'Sweet Like Chocolate'. The earliest pieces in the showroom, often used for film shootsmore
A neon sign that reads 'Thrills'. Numerous sex shop signs can also be found, pieces made in the 1980s by Marcumore
A neon light that reads 'EATS'. Bracey recently sold a large God Save the Queen neon sign in front of a heart-more
Visitors look at the neon signs and artworks. Bracey, however, isn't ready to step away from his neon wonderlamore
A neon sign that reads 'I love you'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon light in the shape of a gun. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'BOOM'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon light in the shape of a motorcycle. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Jon Blake, curator of Gods Own Junkyard and family friend to third generation neon light artist Marcus Bracey more
Neon signs that reads 'Box Office' and Crystal Pool'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Tourists pose for pictures. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'Fetish'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'The Dogs Bollocks'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'Beer, Girls, Porn' is reflected in an old Police Box. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
People take pictures of neon signs and artworks. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'Amour' (Love). REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A woman takes a picture of neon signs while sitting on a sofa. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
People pose as they take pictures of each other. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
下一个
Quake strikes Mexico-Guatemala border
A strong earthquake hits southwestern Guatemala near the border with Mexico .
Olympics for Seniors
Brussels hosted its first "Olympics for Seniors", giving locals aged between 75 and 96 the chance to compete in a range of adapted sports at the national...
Messages from the class of 2017
Graduates wear decorated mortar boards during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital
A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.