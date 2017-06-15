Olympic dreams for Afghan amputees
Malik Mohammad 24, relaxes in the pool during his training in Kabul. It took a pair of landmines that severed more
Faced with an uncertain future in a country where many war victims face lifetimes of suffering, Mohammad's lifmore
It was there that Mohammad first learned to swim, and put him on a track to what he hopes will eventually be smore
His dreams of competing in the Olympics have been dashed before, when he failed to make the cut for the summermore
However nothing in Afghanistan is easy. Mohammad says his application to the Mexico games has been delayed by more
His prosthetic legs have begun to wear after eight years, and a clinic in the United States has offered to promore
Mohammad's application for an American visa was denied last year, however, with the State Department saying hemore
No matter what happens, Mohammad says the pool has become a comforting place, because in the water it does notmore
Khan Agha 28, sits in a swimming pool during his practice in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
The lack of resources for a world-class training program makes it difficult for the members of the Afghan paramore
Zubair Haidari 38, poses for a picture after his practice in a swimming pool in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
