图片 | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六 02:15 BJT

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, smiles as she stands in front of a makeshift photo booth in her family's backyard ahead of a graduation celebration and Iftar feast during Ramadan in Bayonne, New Jersey, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Dina Sayedahmed gestures toward her friends as her father holds her graduation cake. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Dina Sayedahmed is embraced as she poses for a selfie in her family's backyard. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Halima Mahuoud, a Togolese Ghanaian American Muslim, smiles as she photographs her friend cutting cake. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Dina Sayedahmed embraces a friend while holding props near a makeshift photo booth in her family's backyard. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Dina Sayedahmed opens the doors of her house ahead of a graduation celebration and Iftar feast. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Egyptian-born Muslim Americans Ahmed Sayedahmed and wife Sahar Sayedahmed grill meat and make preparations for a college graduation celebration and Iftar feast. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Prayer rugs lie in the backyard. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Ahmed Sayedahmed grills beef sausages. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

An imam leads the Maghrib sunset prayer for the family and friends of Dina Sayedahmed. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A cake for Dina Sayedahmed rests on the dining table ahead of her graduation celebration and Iftar feast. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Dina Sayedahmed cuts a cake with her parents. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Friends and family gather in the backyard of the Sayedahmed family house. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

