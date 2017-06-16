Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers Unimore
Dina Sayedahmed gestures toward her friends as her father holds her graduation cake. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Dina Sayedahmed is embraced as she poses for a selfie in her family's backyard. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Halima Mahuoud, a Togolese Ghanaian American Muslim, smiles as she photographs her friend cutting cake. REUTERmore
Dina Sayedahmed embraces a friend while holding props near a makeshift photo booth in her family's backyard. Rmore
Dina Sayedahmed opens the doors of her house ahead of a graduation celebration and Iftar feast. REUTERS/Amr Almore
Egyptian-born Muslim Americans Ahmed Sayedahmed and wife Sahar Sayedahmed grill meat and make preparations formore
Prayer rugs lie in the backyard. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Ahmed Sayedahmed grills beef sausages. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
An imam leads the Maghrib sunset prayer for the family and friends of Dina Sayedahmed. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A cake for Dina Sayedahmed rests on the dining table ahead of her graduation celebration and Iftar feast. REUTmore
Dina Sayedahmed cuts a cake with her parents. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Friends and family gather in the backyard of the Sayedahmed family house. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
