Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Kate Faehling, an animal care manager, gestures as a rescued swan goes for a swim at the Wild Bird Fund, a nonmore
Rescued baby birds are fed at the Wild Bird Fund. Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Uppemore
Eugene Oda, a wildlife rehabilitator and veterinary technician, examines a bird. Inside the small medical facimore
An injured pigeon walks with a cast on its wing. It is the only facility of its kind in New York City and the more
A rescued bird is examined. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Nita Renfrew gives reiki treatment to an injured bird. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Birds are seen inside a fly room. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Eugene Oda, a wildlife rehabilitator and veterinary technician, examines a bird. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bird rehabilitators treat wildlife at the Wild Bird Fund. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bird rehabilitators treat birds at the Wild Bird Fund. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The incubation room for rescued animals is seen at the Wild Bird Fund. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Baby falcons (American kestrel) are seen inside a cage at the Wild Bird Fund. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Feeder worms are seen at the Wild Bird Fund. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Olivia Snarski fills out a form for an inured bird brought to the Wild Bird Fund. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Al Salame, a volunteer bird releaser with the Wild Bird Fund, kisses a bird before releasing it to Stuyvesant more
A bird sits in a tree after being released by Al Salame, a volunteer bird releaser with the Wild Bird Fund. REmore
