版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 22:10 BJT

Best of the America's Cup

Teams compete during day one of the Youth America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Teams compete during day one of the Youth America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Teams compete during day one of the Youth America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 20
Land Rover BAR Academy and Team France Jeune compete in race three during day one of Youth America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Land Rover BAR Academy and Team France Jeune compete in race three during day one of Youth America's Cup finalmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Land Rover BAR Academy and Team France Jeune compete in race three during day one of Youth America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 20
Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand compete in Race three of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand compete in Race three of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand compete in Race three of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 20
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 20
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race two against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race two against Emirates Team New Zealand in Amermore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race two against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 20
J Class boats Ranger and Svea compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

J Class boats Ranger and Svea compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mikemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
J Class boats Ranger and Svea compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 20
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race one against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race one against Emirates Team New Zealand in Amermore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race one against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 20
Emirates Team New Zealand crosses finish to win race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emirates Team New Zealand crosses finish to win race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Emirates Team New Zealand crosses finish to win race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 20
Team Tilt (Switzerland) and Artemis Youth Racing (Sweden) compete in race three on day one of Youth America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Team Tilt (Switzerland) and Artemis Youth Racing (Sweden) compete in race three on day one of Youth America's more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Team Tilt (Switzerland) and Artemis Youth Racing (Sweden) compete in race three on day one of Youth America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 20
Lionheart and Hanuman compete in a J Class regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lionheart and Hanuman compete in a J Class regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mikemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Lionheart and Hanuman compete in a J Class regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 20
Emirates Team New Zealand competes in race one against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emirates Team New Zealand competes in race one against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Smore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Emirates Team New Zealand competes in race one against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 20
The crew of Velsheda takes down the spinnaker as J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The crew of Velsheda takes down the spinnaker as J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the Amore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
The crew of Velsheda takes down the spinnaker as J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
Emirates Team New Zealand competes against Oracle Team USA in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emirates Team New Zealand competes against Oracle Team USA in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Emirates Team New Zealand competes against Oracle Team USA in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 20
Topaz and Ranger compete in a J Class regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Topaz and Ranger compete in a J Class regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Topaz and Ranger compete in a J Class regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 20
Emirates Team New Zealand speeds to win race three against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emirates Team New Zealand speeds to win race three against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Emirates Team New Zealand speeds to win race three against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 20
Crew members ride the windward rail as J Class boat Ranger competes in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Crew members ride the windward rail as J Class boat Ranger competes in a regatta between race days of the Amermore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Crew members ride the windward rail as J Class boat Ranger competes in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 20
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 20
Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand compete in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand compete in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand compete in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

下一个

Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Friends and former teammates of midfielder Cheick Tiote attended a memorial service held for the player by his club Beijing Enterprises.

2017年 6月 13日
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

2017年 6月 12日
Real Madrid wins Champions League

Real Madrid wins Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1, their third title in four years and 12th in all.

2017年 6月 4日
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

2017年 5月 7日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐