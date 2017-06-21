版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 21:35 BJT

Summer solstice at Stonehenge

People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
People are seen as the sun rises on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
People touch the stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
People in druid costume watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
People watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
People meditate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
The sun rises over Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
People practice yoga. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
A woman leans against one of the stones. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
A woman meditates as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Revellers watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
People gathered as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
A woman at the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
People rest against the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
