Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes
A herd of endangered Przewalski's horses trot across the Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Stmore
A Przewalski's horse peers out of a container on the way to Takhin Tal National Park in southwest Mongolia. Drmore
A Przewalski's horse leaves its container after being released in Takhin Tal National Park. Zoos organised themore
Przewalski's horses graze at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal Nationmore
Przewalski's horses graze on a meadow at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near tmore
Trucks carrying Przewalski's horses drive to Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Strictly Protemore
Mongolian workers unload containers containing Przewalski's horses in Takhin Tal National Park. "All the maresmore
The "Milky Way" is seen across the sky in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park, part of themore
Camels stand on a desert near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A veterinary doctor covers a tranquilized Przewalski's horse from a sun at the acclimatisation enclosure in thmore
A Przewalski's horse walks on a meadow at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near more
A veterinary doctor holds a tranquilized Przewalski's horse at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village ofmore
Prague Zoo workers load a container with a Przewalski's horse into a Czech military airplane at Kbely Airport more
A camel walks past a truck carrying Przewalski's horses on the way to Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David more
A Przewalski's horse stands at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal Natimore
An endangered Przewalski's horse trots across the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A camel walks on a hill near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Przewalski's horses graze at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal Nationmore
Camels stand in a desert near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
The "Milky Way" is seen across the sky in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/Davmore
Children ride their bikes at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
下一个
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias closed in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa, taking territory on the south bank of the Euphrates River with the aim of...
Queen Elizabeth opens parliament
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stirred up social media when she opened parliament in a hat looking very much like a European Union flag.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.