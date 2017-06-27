版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 05:50 BJT

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

Beekeeper Hannah Baek works to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Beekeeper Hannah Baek works to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with a specialized vacuum cleaner before removing a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with a specialized vacuum cleaner before removing a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beekeeper Hannah Baek works to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Beekeeper Hannah Baek works to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beekeeper Andrew Cote inspects a large swarm of bees on a building before residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Beekeeper Andrew Cote inspects a large swarm of bees on a building before residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bees swarm around a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
Bees swarm around a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with Hannah Baek to use a specialized vacuum cleaner to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with Hannah Baek to use a specialized vacuum cleaner to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A small number of remaining bees fly around wax that a large swarm had left on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
A small number of remaining bees fly around wax that a large swarm had left on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bees poke their heads out of a container holding a large swarm of bees that were removed from a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Bees poke their heads out of a container holding a large swarm of bees that were removed from a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with Hannah Baek to use a specialized vacuum cleaner to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Beekeeper Andrew Cote works with Hannah Baek to use a specialized vacuum cleaner to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beekeepers Andrew Cote and Hannah Baek remove a container holding a large swarm of bees that they had removed from a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Beekeepers Andrew Cote and Hannah Baek remove a container holding a large swarm of bees that they had removed from a building in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beekeepers Andrew Cote and Hannah Baek work to prepare a hive to take a large swarm of bees that they had removed from a building in the Times Square district of New York, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Beekeepers Andrew Cote and Hannah Baek work to prepare a hive to take a large swarm of bees that they had removed from a building in the Times Square district of New York, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beekeeper Andrew Cote dumps a large swarm of bees that he had removed from a building in Times Square to a new hive at Bryant Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Beekeeper Andrew Cote dumps a large swarm of bees that he had removed from a building in Times Square to a new hive at Bryant Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
