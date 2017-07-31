版本:
图片 | 2017年 8月 1日 星期二 07:45 BJT

Hot air balloons over Italy

Hot air balloons fly during a hot air ballooning event in Todi, Italy, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A man prepares his hot air balloon before flying. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Crew prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Hot air balloons are seen. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Women tow their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A man walks next to his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Crew members fire up their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Crew members prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
