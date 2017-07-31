Hot air balloons over Italy
Hot air balloons fly during a hot air ballooning event in Todi, Italy, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Biancmore
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man prepares his hot air balloon before flying. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Crew prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons are seen. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Women tow their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man walks next to his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Crew members fire up their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Crew members prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
下一个
Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain
Performers at the international airshow in Torre del Mar, southern Spain.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
The long journey to school
Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.
Chinese opera revisits Long March
An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese...
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.