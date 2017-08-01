版本:
中国
Life in virtual reality

Children wear HTC's Vive VR goggles as they play a VR game at the first Taiwanese VR theme park "Viveland", in Taipei, Taiwan, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 星期二
Pablo Holcer tests out a VR system made by Neurable that allows the user to control with their thoughts as the EEG headset interprets thoughts into actions in the VR environment at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 星期二
Staff members demonstrate an entertainment programme titled Trap Climbing at VR Zone Shinjuku, Japan's largest class VR entertainment facility operated by Japanese toy and game software maker Bandai Namco, during a press preview in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A man gives instructions to a woman wearing a VR headset at the 25th Euskal Encounter, a four-day party during which over 5,000 computers are linked via local and high speed internet connections, in the Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Barakaldo, Spain, July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
A man tries a Virtual Reality content at VR/AR World during Content Tokyo expo in Tokyo, Japan, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
A passer-by looks at a "Hado Kart" player during the sport's demonstration, in Tokyo, Japan, March 18, 2017. In "HADO Kart", players in head-mounted augmented-reality displays and armband sensors dodge waves of light as they fire energy balls at each other by moving around with riding a Kart in a virtual arena. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
A dentist wearing a VR headset, displaying X-ray photographs and other detailed information of a patient three dimensionally, demonstrates VR simulation program for dental surgeons (called WK2 Project), jointly developed by J. Morita Corp. and Realize Mobile Communications Corp., in Tokyo, Japan April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
A woman demonstrates AquaCAVE, a system that augments swimming environment with immersive surrounded-screen VR to enhance the swimming experience, during an demonstration event organized by Sony Corp.'s human augmentation research project with the University of Tokyo, in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
A visitor tries a VR headsets during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Visitors wear headsets as they experience a VR tour depicting Jerusalem as it was two millennia ago, at a visitors center near some of the world's most sacred sites holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians, in Jerusalem's Old City, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 星期三
People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 星期一
Customers holding toy guns play video game with VR headset at a VR video game room in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 7月 29日 星期五
A visitor tries the flight simulator Birdly at the exhibition "Animated Wonderworlds" at Museum fuer Gestaltung (Museum for Design) in Zurich, November 17, 2015. Birdly simulates the flight of a red kite over New York City, controlled by the entire body of the user. The flight simulator was developed by scientists at Zurich University of the Arts. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2015年 11月 17日 星期二
A man tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's VR Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2016年 4月 15日 星期五
People test Samsung Gear VR glasses at their stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2016年 2月 23日 星期二
A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' VR glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2016年 2月 25日 星期四
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool

Reuters / 2016年 2月 26日 星期五
A visitor tries Sony's "Project Morpheus" VR headset at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2014 fair in Cologne August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / 2016年 4月 28日 星期四
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with President Barack Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2016年 4月 25日 星期一
A man wearing an Oculus VR headset demonstrates a first person shooter game in a Virtuix Omni virtual reality system at the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2015. Wearing special shoes with sensors, the player can actually run in the game. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
A visiter tries a pair of HTC's Vive VR goggles, during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2016年 6月 1日 星期三
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 9月 25日 星期五
People use virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2016年 4月 6日 星期三
An employee sits inside a VR connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
The stereoscopic view of an airplane cockpit is seen after the lenses are removed from a Vrvana VR headset in Toronto, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / 2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Attendees try out Sony's Project Morpheus VR headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / 2016年 6月 27日 星期一
