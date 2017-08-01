版本:
2017年 8月 2日

A flurry of flamingos

A flamingo is seen at a lagoon, where around 600 flamingo chicks will be tagged, measured and placed there by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A flamingo is seen at a lagoon, where around 600 flamingo chicks will be tagged, measured and placed there by more

2017年 7月 29日
A flamingo is seen at a lagoon, where around 600 flamingo chicks will be tagged, measured and placed there by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Manuel Redon, Director of the Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Manuel Redon, Director of the Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring.

2017年 7月 29日
Manuel Redon, Director of the Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral to be fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral to be fitted with identity rings.

2017年 7月 29日
Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral to be fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A flamingo chick is seen next to volunteers as they wade across the lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A flamingo chick is seen next to volunteers as they wade across the lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2017年 7月 29日
A flamingo chick is seen next to volunteers as they wade across the lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Flamingos are seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings by volunteers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Flamingos are seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings by volunteers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2017年 7月 29日
Flamingos are seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings by volunteers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2017年 7月 29日
Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at a lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at a lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2017年 7月 29日
Flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at a lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The dry floor of a lagoon is seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

The dry floor of a lagoon is seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2017年 7月 29日
The dry floor of a lagoon is seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A volunteer looks at a flamingo inside a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A volunteer looks at a flamingo inside a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2017年 7月 29日
A volunteer looks at a flamingo inside a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A flamingo is seen in a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A flamingo is seen in a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2017年 7月 29日
A flamingo is seen in a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers, Maria Victoria de Torres (L), 68, and her sister Ana (R), 73, wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers, Maria Victoria de Torres (L), 68, and her sister Ana (R), 73, wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral.

2017年 7月 29日
Volunteers, Maria Victoria de Torres (L), 68, and her sister Ana (R), 73, wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2017年 7月 29日
Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers try to release a pile of flamingo chicks to place them inside a corral. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers try to release a pile of flamingo chicks to place them inside a corral. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2017年 7月 29日
Volunteers try to release a pile of flamingo chicks to place them inside a corral. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens.

2017年 7月 29日
Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A volunteer releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A volunteer releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2017年 7月 29日
A volunteer releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Manuel Redon, Director of Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Manuel Redon, Director of Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2017年 7月 29日
Manuel Redon, Director of Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2017年 7月 29日
Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers carry a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers carry a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2017年 7月 29日
Volunteers carry a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A volunteer carries a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A volunteer carries a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2017年 7月 29日
A volunteer carries a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings.

2017年 7月 29日
Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
