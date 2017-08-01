A flurry of flamingos
A flamingo is seen at a lagoon, where around 600 flamingo chicks will be tagged, measured and placed there by more
Manuel Redon, Director of the Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an imore
Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral to be fittemore
A flamingo chick is seen next to volunteers as they wade across the lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Flamingos are seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings by volunteers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at a lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The dry floor of a lagoon is seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A volunteer looks at a flamingo inside a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A flamingo is seen in a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers, Maria Victoria de Torres (L), 68, and her sister Ana (R), 73, wade across the lagoon at dawn to gamore
Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers try to release a pile of flamingo chicks to place them inside a corral. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings. Picture more
A volunteer releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Manuel Redon, Director of Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers carry a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A volunteer carries a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/more
下一个
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave
Around 70 sub-Saharan African migrants cross the razor-wire-topped fence separating northern Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.
Sumo kids
The next generation of sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, competes in the ring during the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.
Hot air balloons over Italy
Hot air balloons float over the Umbrian countryside.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.