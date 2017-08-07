版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 8月 8日 星期二 03:30 BJT

Battle of the Strongmen

A competitor lifts a stone onto a barrel during the Ultimate Strongman Masters World Championship in Belfast, Northern Ireland August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
A competitor lifts a heavy wooden log. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
A competitor warms up before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
A competitor warms up before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Tony Rice laughs as he poses for a photograph after competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
A competitor is given a massage before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Competitors warm up before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Lithuania's Vidas Blekaitis warms up before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Competitors relax in between competitions. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Scotland's John Pollock applies tacky to his arm before competing in the heavy stone lifting. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
A competitor places a stone onto a barrel. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Paul Carter competes. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
A competitor is seen during the Ultimate Strongman Masters World Championship. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
A competitor reacts after competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Chad Coy competes. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
A competitor reacts after competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Lithuania's Vidas Blekaitis warms up before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
A competitor waits to compete. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
