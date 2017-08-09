Botswana's race of one
Botswana's Isaac Makwala was cleared to run in the men's 200 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Wemore
Makwala was prevented from running in Monday's opening 200 metres heat and Tuesday's 400m final after falling more
The 30-year-old, seen as a leading contender in both events, had insisted he was fit enough to race while the more
But on Wednesday the IAAF said the quarantine period had ended and Makwala could run in the semi-finals in themore
Although he was forced to run in much worse conditions than the competitors had in the first round two days agmore
Cheered by spectators who were still coming into the stadium for the evening session, Makwala prayed before thmore
Makwala's saga began when he failed to appear for his opening 200 metres heat on Monday and the IAAF said shormore
On Tuesday, Makwala told the BBC he had been ready to race and was fit and well for the 400 metres final latermore
Several athletes from Botswana, Germany, Canada, Ireland and Puerto Rico have been taken ill over the last fewmore
Competition organisers said on Monday that the illnesses were a result of gastroenteritis, but public health omore
