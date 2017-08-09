版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 8月 10日 星期四 03:40 BJT

Botswana's race of one

Botswana's Isaac Makwala was cleared to run in the men's 200 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday by the IAAF which had previously barred him for medical reasons - and celebrated his reprieve by qualifying for the semi-finals. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Makwala was prevented from running in Monday's opening 200 metres heat and Tuesday's 400m final after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of competitors. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
The 30-year-old, seen as a leading contender in both events, had insisted he was fit enough to race while the sport's world governing body had said he had an infectious disease and needed to be quarantined. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
But on Wednesday the IAAF said the quarantine period had ended and Makwala could run in the semi-finals in the evening - provided he first achieved the qualifying time of 20.53 seconds in an individual time trial before the main session. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Although he was forced to run in much worse conditions than the competitors had in the first round two days ago with the rain teeming down in the London Stadium for much of Wednesday, Makwala sped round the wet track on his own in 20.20 seconds. It meant he had qualified comfortably for the semi-finals to be staged two and a quarter hours later. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Cheered by spectators who were still coming into the stadium for the evening session, Makwala prayed before the start and, after glancing at the clock at the end of the race, went into a series of celebratory press-ups on the track. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Makwala's saga began when he failed to appear for his opening 200 metres heat on Monday and the IAAF said shortly afterwards that he had been ordered to withdraw by its medical delegate. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
On Tuesday, Makwala told the BBC he had been ready to race and was fit and well for the 400 metres final later in the day. Shortly afterwards, the IAAF withdrew him from that race as well. Makwala still went to the stadium on Tuesday but when he attempted to go through the dedicated athletes' entrance an official and security personnel barred his way and he was led away. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Several athletes from Botswana, Germany, Canada, Ireland and Puerto Rico have been taken ill over the last few days, with some quarantined and others forced to miss their events. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Competition organisers said on Monday that the illnesses were a result of gastroenteritis, but public health officials said on Tuesday that laboratory tests had confirmed two cases of norovirus among approximately 30 victims. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
