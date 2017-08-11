版本:
图片 | 2017年 8月 12日 星期六 02:05 BJT

Balloons over Bristol

A balloonist checks inside a balloon as it is inflated during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
A balloon flies over rooftops in Bristol. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The shadow of a hot air balloon is seen whilst landing following a mass launch. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A hot air balloon is prepared for flight. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A hot air balloon prepares to fly. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Hot air balloons prepare for a mass ascent. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Hot air balloons fly over Bristol. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Hot air balloons rise into the sky during a mass ascent. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A balloon flies over Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A balloonist prepares to launch a hot air balloon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Hot air balloons fly in the early morning. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Passengers in a hot air balloon fly over Bristol city centre. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Hot air balloons fly over Bristol. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A skeleton model hangs from a hot air balloon as it prepares to launch. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A hot air balloon is launched. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A hot air balloon rises into the sky. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A balloonist checks inside a balloon as it is inflated. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A balloon rises into the sky. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Balloons are illuminated by their burners during the 'Night Glow' display. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Balloons are inflated during the 'Night Glow'. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

