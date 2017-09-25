版本:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance

Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, September 25, 2017. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first formal public appearance together on Monday, with the couple holding hands while watching a wheelchair tennis match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. Markle, an American actress who stars in the TV legal drama "Suits", has been dating Harry for more than a year. They both appeared at the Invictus Games opening ceremony on the weekend, but sat apart and were not photographed together. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. On Monday, they both wore jeans and sunglasses, but did not escape the notice of the crowd, which cheered their arrival. During breaks in the match, the pair turned around and chatted with spectators in the row behind them. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. The Invictus Games are an international sports competition for wounded and sick military personnel founded in 2014 by Harry, younger brother of William, the second in line to the British throne. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

