Fall colors

Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 星期三
A woman walks her dog at Stourhead gardens in Wiltshire, south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 星期二
A forest outside Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 星期三
Hikers enjoy a warm autumn day near the Lac Bleu near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
A stag deer walks early in the morning during the rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
A man bikes on a warm autumn day in the central town park in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
The Pyramids of Euseigne are pictured in front of the Dent Blanche mountain in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
Fallen autumn leaves gather in rowing boats on the River Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
Autumn coloured leafs are pictured in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
A Herens cow is pictured in a field on a warm autumn day near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
A man walks on a warm autumn day in the central town park in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
Autumn coloured leaves are pictured in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
Women take photos on an autumn day in Neskuchny Garden in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Aspen trees turned gold near Nederland, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 星期六
A man walks in a forest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
Le Veyron stream at La Tine de Conflens in La Sarraz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 星期三
A boy walks on a snow-covered path in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
Pumpkins are pictured in a field on an autumn morning in Oulens-sous-Echallens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 星期三
The half moon is pictured over an autumn forest on a sunny day outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
A rainbow above the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
A woman photographs the Tu-Hwnt-I'r Bont 15th century tea rooms in Llanrwst, north Wales. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2017年 9月 8日 星期五
People paddle on Planinsko polje in Planina, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
An aerial view of the R257 "Yenisei" federal highway in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 星期四
Hikers walk on a bridge above Le Veyron stream on an autumn morning at La Tine de Conflens in La Sarraz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 星期三
A vessel transports two turbine rotary wheels, which weigh 244 tons each, along the Yenisei River from a plant in St. Petersburg through the Arctic Ocean to the Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric power station outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
A swimmer prepares to enter the water in the Serpentine Lake in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
