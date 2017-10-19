Celebrating Diwali
A girl plays with firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights imore
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during Diwali at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTmore
A woman decorates her house on the eve of Diwali in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh, India. REUTEmore
A man holds a firecracker while celebrating Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which comore
A young Hindu priest attempts to crawl under a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival,more
A vendor shows decorative items to customers at his stall on the eve of Diwali in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Admore
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Srmore
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organized by locmore
Students pose after lighting oil lamps around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from colored powders andmore
Children wear illuminated shoes during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staplmore
A girl plays with firecracker on the eve of Diwali in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during Diwali celebrations in Trafalgar Square, central London, Brimore
A man lights a firecracker while celebrating Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Participants light earthen oil lamps on the banks of the Sarayu river in an attempt to enter the Guinness Worlmore
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during Diwali celebrations in Trafalgar Square, central London, Brimore
A woman unloads marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market fomore
A man puts lights in an alley the eve of Diwali in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
