South Africa's boxing grannies
Constance Ngubane, 79-years old, takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise atmore
Grannies take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johanmore
A granny takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johamore
A granny takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johamore
Gladys Ngwenya, 77-years old, takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Comore
A granny takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johamore
Grannies take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johanmore
Zodwa Thwala, 70-years old, poses for a photograph before taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battlmore
Gladys Ngwenya takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outsidmore
Gladys Ngwenya looks on as she takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cmore
Grannies tease each other after taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise atmore
Grannies hold hands as they pray before taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exemore
Grannies take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johanmore
Zodwa Thwala poses for a photograph before taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with more
Constance Ngubane, 79-year old, (L) and 70-year old Zodwa Thwala pose for a photograph as they take part in bomore
Constance Ngubane ducks as she takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cmore
Constance Ngubane (R) and Gladys Ngwenya chat before taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle oldmore
Zodwa Thwala stretches as she takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Comore
Gladys Ngwenya (R) takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city oumore
Zodwa Thwala exits the ring after taking part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise more
