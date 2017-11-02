版本:
Day of the Dead

An activist with her face painted to look like the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" holds a cross as she takes part in a march against femicide during the Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Mexico. The word on the cross read: "No one more". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
People visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
A woman sits near the grave of her relative in Santa Maria Atzompa cemetery in Oaxaca, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
A devotee shows his tattoo of Santa Muerte on his neck during celebrations in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
People arrange graves during commemorations at the general cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
Riders participate in the annual horse race for drunk riders in the village of Todos Los Santos Cuchumatan, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
People dance as they visit tombs of relatives at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
A devotee blows marijuana smoke on small statues of Santa Muerte during the main celebration of La Santa Muerte or The Saint of Death a day before Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
An activist with her face painted to look like the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" performs as she takes part in a march against femicide in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Women dressed up as "Catrinas", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", participate in a procession to commemorate Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 10月 29日 星期日
Women dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
A girl with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina", is pictured near the graves at the Metepec cemetery near Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Children visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
People meet in front of a floral offering for the victims who died in the September 19 earthquake at Mexico park in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
A man with a guitar walks next to a paint of skulls called "Natitas" at the general cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
A puppet depicting the skeleton of a dog participates in a procession to commemorate Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 10月 29日 星期日
Traditional dancers participate during the annual horse race for drunk riders in the village of Todos Los Santos Cuchumatan, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Aymara's musicians perform during the Day of the Dead commemoration in Bolivia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
A woman prays on her mother's grave at the cemetery in Nejapa, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
People sit near the grave of their relative at a cemetery in Arocutin, Mexico. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
