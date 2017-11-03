Tastes of North Korea
A dish of injogogibab, which means rice with textured vegetable protein. Take the dregs left from making soy bmore
Dububab, meaning "tofu rice," is found in most markets across the country. Tofu skins are stuffed with rice, wmore
North Korean defector Hong Eun-hye demonstrates how to make rice cakes with corn powder. Seokdujeon, which meamore
Seokdujeon, corn powder-based rice cakes. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Packed North Korean powdered spices. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Corn (left) is a cheap substitute for rice (right). REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
"Injogogi", which means a textured vegetable protein. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
North Korean sausage, or "sundae," is made from pig's blood and stuffed with grains, usually rice, and vegetabmore
Peach-flavoured milk candy, made by the Sonhung Foodstuff Factory in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustratmore
These bready "finger snacks" are made from flour and water. They are similar to ladyfingers, but tougher on thmore
North Korea's market sellers have long made their own candy. Alsatang is a homemade treat made of sugar and vimore
Similar in size and color to popcorn, kongsatang means "bean candy." Raw soy beans are roasted then coated witmore
