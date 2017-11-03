版本:
Tastes of North Korea

A dish of injogogibab, which means rice with textured vegetable protein. Take the dregs left from making soy bean oil, which usually go to feed the pigs. Press and roll them into a sandy-colored paste. The topping depends on the region. Some prefer a fish-based sauce, others use chili paste. Bab means rice, and injogogi means "manmade meat." The creation and informal trade of injogogi and other foods offers a window into a barter economy that has kept North Korea afloat despite years of isolation, abuse and sanctions. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
A dish of injogogibab, which means rice with textured vegetable protein. Take the dregs left from making soy bean oil, which usually go to feed the pigs. Press and roll them into a sandy-colored paste. The topping depends on the region. Some prefer a fish-based sauce, others use chili paste. Bab means rice, and injogogi means "manmade meat." The creation and informal trade of injogogi and other foods offers a window into a barter economy that has kept North Korea afloat despite years of isolation, abuse and sanctions. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Dububab, meaning "tofu rice," is found in most markets across the country. Tofu skins are stuffed with rice, which is topped with a chili sauce. The dish first gained popularity when the state stopped providing food. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Dububab, meaning "tofu rice," is found in most markets across the country. Tofu skins are stuffed with rice, which is topped with a chili sauce. The dish first gained popularity when the state stopped providing food. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
North Korean defector Hong Eun-hye demonstrates how to make rice cakes with corn powder. Seokdujeon, which means "speed cake," is one of the most popular snacks in North Korean markets. It can be made without baking by mixing cornmeal powder and water. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean defector Hong Eun-hye demonstrates how to make rice cakes with corn powder. Seokdujeon, which means "speed cake," is one of the most popular snacks in North Korean markets. It can be made without baking by mixing cornmeal powder and water. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Seokdujeon, corn powder-based rice cakes. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Seokdujeon, corn powder-based rice cakes. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Packed North Korean powdered spices. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Packed North Korean powdered spices. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Corn (left) is a cheap substitute for rice (right). REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Corn (left) is a cheap substitute for rice (right). REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
"Injogogi", which means a textured vegetable protein. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

"Injogogi", which means a textured vegetable protein. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
North Korean sausage, or "sundae," is made from pig's blood and stuffed with grains, usually rice, and vegetables. It is a traditional dish widely available in South and North Korea. Similar flavors are popular in Europe: France has boudin, the UK, black pudding. FOOD/ REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean sausage, or "sundae," is made from pig's blood and stuffed with grains, usually rice, and vegetables. It is a traditional dish widely available in South and North Korea. Similar flavors are popular in Europe: France has boudin, the UK, black pudding. FOOD/ REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Peach-flavoured milk candy, made by the Sonhung Foodstuff Factory in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Peach-flavoured milk candy, made by the Sonhung Foodstuff Factory in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
These bready "finger snacks" are made from flour and water. They are similar to ladyfingers, but tougher on the outside, and chewier in the middle. They're made with flour, yeast, sugar and grape glucose. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

These bready "finger snacks" are made from flour and water. They are similar to ladyfingers, but tougher on the outside, and chewier in the middle. They're made with flour, yeast, sugar and grape glucose. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
North Korea's market sellers have long made their own candy. Alsatang is a homemade treat made of sugar and vinegar, similar to traditional sugar plums. Small bags are handed out to school children on special occasions like April 15, the birth anniversary of North Korea's founding president Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

North Korea's market sellers have long made their own candy. Alsatang is a homemade treat made of sugar and vinegar, similar to traditional sugar plums. Small bags are handed out to school children on special occasions like April 15, the birth anniversary of North Korea's founding president Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Similar in size and color to popcorn, kongsatang means "bean candy." Raw soy beans are roasted then coated with sugar. When sugar is scarce, North Koreans use a kind of glucose made from grapes. Like alsatang, kongsatang are handed out by the state on special occasions. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Similar in size and color to popcorn, kongsatang means "bean candy." Raw soy beans are roasted then coated with sugar. When sugar is scarce, North Koreans use a kind of glucose made from grapes. Like alsatang, kongsatang are handed out by the state on special occasions. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
