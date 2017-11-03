Tastes of North Korea

A dish of injogogibab, which means rice with textured vegetable protein. Take the dregs left from making soy bean oil, which usually go to feed the pigs. Press and roll them into a sandy-colored paste. The topping depends on the region. Some prefer a fish-based sauce, others use chili paste. Bab means rice, and injogogi means "manmade meat." The creation and informal trade of injogogi and other foods offers a window into a barter economy that has kept North Korea afloat despite years of isolation, abuse and sanctions. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

