图片 | 2017年 11月 3日 星期五 20:45 BJT

Getting the iPhone X

A man pays to buy new iPhone Xs from those who just bought at Apple Stores, on a street in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
A man pays to buy new iPhone Xs from those who just bought at Apple Stores, on a street in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Apple Store staff greets customers who have been waiting in line to purchase Apple's new iPhone X at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
Apple Store staff greets customers who have been waiting in line to purchase Apple's new iPhone X at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
First customers to buy iPhone X Kittiwat Wang, 22, and Mod, 22, of Bangkok pose with their iPhone X at the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
First customers to buy iPhone X Kittiwat Wang, 22, and Mod, 22, of Bangkok pose with their iPhone X at the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Apple Store staff greets customers who have been waiting in line to purchase Apple's new iPhone X at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
Apple Store staff greets customers who have been waiting in line to purchase Apple's new iPhone X at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People queue overnight for the iPhone X launch outside the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
People queue overnight for the iPhone X launch outside the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man tries out the Animoji feature on an iPhone X during its launch at the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
A man tries out the Animoji feature on an iPhone X during its launch at the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man tries out the Animoji feature on the iPhone X during its launch at the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
A man tries out the Animoji feature on the iPhone X during its launch at the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Apple staff cheer as the first customer for iPhone X enters an Apple Store in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
Apple staff cheer as the first customer for iPhone X enters an Apple Store in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People queue overnight for the iPhone X launch outside the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
People queue overnight for the iPhone X launch outside the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A customer uses the new face-recognition software on the new iPhone X inside the Apple Store in Regents Street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
A customer uses the new face-recognition software on the new iPhone X inside the Apple Store in Regents Street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Ayano Tominaga (L) and other customers pose for a selfie photo with a cushion printed with a portrait of Steve Jobs, as they wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone X in front of the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
Ayano Tominaga (L) and other customers pose for a selfie photo with a cushion printed with a portrait of Steve Jobs, as they wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone X in front of the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Customers queue outside the Apple Store in Regents Street before it opens on the day that the new iPhone X goes on sale in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
Customers queue outside the Apple Store in Regents Street before it opens on the day that the new iPhone X goes on sale in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
First buyer Yamaura who denied to publicize his first name holds Apple's new iPhone X as he poses to the media after purchasing it at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
First buyer Yamaura who denied to publicize his first name holds Apple's new iPhone X as he poses to the media after purchasing it at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A store employee carries Apple's new iPhone X during its global launch at a cell phone store in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
A store employee carries Apple's new iPhone X during its global launch at a cell phone store in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A customer who has just bought Apple's new iPhone X shakes hands with a store employee during its global launch at a cell phone store in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
A customer who has just bought Apple's new iPhone X shakes hands with a store employee during its global launch at a cell phone store in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A man lies in a sleeping bag in front of an Apple store in downtown Cologne, Germany, to be the first for the new iPhone X. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
A man lies in a sleeping bag in front of an Apple store in downtown Cologne, Germany, to be the first for the new iPhone X. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People look at iPhone X during its launch at the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
People look at iPhone X during its launch at the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The first customer shows his new iPhone X after buying it at an Apple Store in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
The first customer shows his new iPhone X after buying it at an Apple Store in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Apple staff hold iPhone X packages at the Apple Store in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
Apple staff hold iPhone X packages at the Apple Store in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
One of the first customers shows his new iPhone X after buying it at an Apple Store in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 星期五
One of the first customers shows his new iPhone X after buying it at an Apple Store in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
