Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses
Nestled near a volcano in southern Japan, 450 quake-resistant dome houses put up by a health resort and decoramore
A girl from Singapore runs past a quake-resistant dome house. Despite the light materials, the domes withstoodmore
Interior of a quake-resistant dome house decorated with Japan's popular 'Kumamon' bear character is pictured amore
A hanger at a quake-resistant dome house decorated with Japan's popular 'Kumamon' bear character. Japan Dome Hmore
A girl from Singapore jumps on the bed at a quake-resistant dome house. The head of Aso Farm Land resort, Katsmore
A tourist from Singapore arranges his luggage at a quake-resistant dome house. The colorful result has proven more
Visitors walk past a quake-resistant dome house. "We were looking for something very Japan and different that more
A quake-resistant dome house decorated with 'Kumamon'. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A family from Singapore takes a walk around quake-resistant dome houses. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl from Singapore comes out of a quake-resistant dome house. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Quake-resistant dome houses are pictured at the Aso Farm Land resort. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
下一个
Deadly flooding in Vietnam after typhoon
More than 2,000 homes have collapsed and more than 80,000 are damaged following Typhoon Damrey.
Thailand's floating basket festival returns
People in Thailand celebrated the Loy Krathong or "floating basket" festival following a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej that saw many...
Aftermath of New York attack
Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.
Tastes of North Korea
Street food sold in the informal markets of North Korea.
精选图集
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya
At least five African migrants died and more were missing off western Libya after a boat carrying about 140 people capsized and then some migrants refused rescue by the Libyan coast guard and tried instead to swim to a German rescue vessel.
Deadly flooding in Vietnam after typhoon
More than 2,000 homes have collapsed and more than 80,000 are damaged following Typhoon Damrey.
New York City Marathon
Highlights from the New York City Marathon.
Thailand's floating basket festival returns
People in Thailand celebrated the Loy Krathong or "floating basket" festival following a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej that saw many celebrations muted or canceled.