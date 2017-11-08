Labor of love French chateau for sale
A view shows the ''Rotunda of Abundance'' and the sculpture "L'Abondance" (circa 1752) by Lambert-Sigisbert Admore
The music room of Madame de Pompadour in the Chateau de Menars. Edmond Baysari, 83, a Lebanese-born, Monaco-bamore
A painting "Portrait of Marquise de Pompadour, 1759" (R) by French painter Francois Boucher (1703-1770) is seemore
With 62 bedrooms, more than 12,000 square meters (130,000 square feet) of living space, elegant gardens that dmore
A view shows the Marquis de Marigny's bedroom. After decades of work on everything from the 18th century kitchmore
One of the facades of the Chateau de Menars. The property magnate fell for the late de Pompadour as a young mamore
A staircase in the Chateau de Menars. Anderson expects a sale at between 20 and 30 million dollars, adding thamore
A two-wheeled cart is seen at the Orangerie. Famous visitors in the chateau's heyday included Voltaire. In Baymore
"His (Baysari's) goal is to know that it's in the hands of someone who's going to continue the beauty of the cmore
A painting "Portrait of Marquise de Pompadour, 1759" (R) by French painter Francois Boucher (1703-1770). REUTmore
The facade of the Chateau de Menars. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A staircase in the Chateau de Menars. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The front garden and the facade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
