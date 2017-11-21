Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laugh at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England April 11, 2014. REUTERSmore
A young Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh walk in the grounds of Broadlands in southern England, thmore
A handout photo shows Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in early Nmore
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster talk with Margot Fonteyn at CG Gala, June 10, 1958. REUTERS/Smore
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh view the restored bed-chamber at the Maritime Museum in London, Mmore
The hand of Queen Elizabeth is held by her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, after her speech at the more
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip share a moment as they attend the Beating the Retreat ceremony on Horsegumore
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern England in 200more
A pigeon flies ahead of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princes William, Harry and Kate Duchess of Cambmore
Queen Elizabeth watches as Prince Philip feeds an elephant during a visit to Whipsnade Zoo where the Queen opemore
Members of Britain's royal family (front L-R) Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth cheer as competitors participamore
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wait to greet guests prior to a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palacmore
Queen Elizabeth is accompanied by Prince Philip as they proceed through the Royal Gallery before the State Opemore
Prince Philip sits with the Queen as she delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening omore
Queen Elizabeth presents her husband Prince Philip with New Zealand's highest honor, the Order of New Zealand more
Queen Elizabeth travels with Prince Philip on the Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 201more
Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip pause during a tour of the Royal London Hospital in east London more
Queen Elizabeth speaks to her husband Prince Philip as they attend the official re-opening of the Cutty Sark imore
Prince Philip leans over to talk to Queen Elizabeth as they watch performers during a visit to the Manchester more
Queen Elizabeth addresses both Houses of Parliament, next to her husband Prince Philip at Westminster Hall in more
