2017年 11月 21日 星期二

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laugh at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 4月 11日 星期五
A young Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh walk in the grounds of Broadlands in southern England, the home of the Duke's uncle, Earl Mountbatten on their honeymoon, November 1947. REUTERS/The Royal Collection/Handout

Reuters / 2008年 1月 29日 星期二
A handout photo shows Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in early November, pictured against a platinum-textured backdrop, in celebration of their platinum wedding anniversary on November 20, 2017. Matt Holyoak/CameraPress/PA Wire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster talk with Margot Fonteyn at CG Gala, June 10, 1958. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2007年 11月 9日 星期五
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh view the restored bed-chamber at the Maritime Museum in London, May 1, 1990. REUTERS/Mike Parsson

Reuters / 2006年 6月 13日 星期二
The hand of Queen Elizabeth is held by her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, after her speech at the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, November 13, 2002. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip share a moment as they attend the Beating the Retreat ceremony on Horseguards Parade, June 12, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2009年 5月 14日 星期四
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern England in 2007. REUTERS/Fiona Hanson/Pool

Reuters / 2007年 11月 19日 星期一
A pigeon flies ahead of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princes William, Harry and Kate Duchess of Cambridge behind as they wave to guests attending the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark her 90th birthday, in London, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2016年 6月 12日 星期日
Queen Elizabeth watches as Prince Philip feeds an elephant during a visit to Whipsnade Zoo where the Queen opened the new Centre for Elephant Care, in Dunstable, Britain April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 星期二
Members of Britain's royal family (front L-R) Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth cheer as competitors participate in a sack race at the Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2012年 9月 2日 星期日
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wait to greet guests prior to a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Kumm/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 6月 25日 星期四
Queen Elizabeth is accompanied by Prince Philip as they proceed through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London Britain May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 5月 27日 星期三
Prince Philip sits with the Queen as she delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 6月 4日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth presents her husband Prince Philip with New Zealand's highest honor, the Order of New Zealand at Buckingham Palace in London June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Reuters / 2013年 6月 6日 星期四
Queen Elizabeth travels with Prince Philip on the Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 9月 10日 星期四
Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip pause during a tour of the Royal London Hospital in east London on February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ian Gavan/Pool

Reuters / 2013年 2月 28日 星期四
Queen Elizabeth speaks to her husband Prince Philip as they attend the official re-opening of the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, London April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / 2012年 4月 25日 星期三
Prince Philip leans over to talk to Queen Elizabeth as they watch performers during a visit to the Manchester Central Convention Centre in Manchester, northern England March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Super/Pool

Reuters / 2012年 3月 24日 星期六
Queen Elizabeth addresses both Houses of Parliament, next to her husband Prince Philip at Westminster Hall in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jack Hill/Pool

Reuters / 2012年 3月 20日 星期二
