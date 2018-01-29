Carnival in Venice
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Mamore
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Mamore
Dancers from South Korea perform during the Carnival in Saint Mark square in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silmore
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Fire-eaters perform during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Mamore
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Mamore
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A tightrope walker performs during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvemore
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
