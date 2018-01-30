Inside Amazon's Spheres
A walkway surrounds a 49-foot tall Ficus rubiginosa tree, nicknamed "Rubi" on the top floor of the new Amazon more
The new Amazon Spheres are seen from the lower level entrance. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A Spheres logo sits on a living wall on the top floor of the new Amazon Spheres. Amazon, famous for its demandmore
People tour the new Amazon Spheres. The Spheres, made up of 2,643 glass panels, house over 40,000 plants from more
A stem cutting at the new Amazon Spheres. The space is more like a greenhouse than a typical office. Instead omore
People work on the second floor of the new Amazon Spheres. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People tour the new Amazon Spheres. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
The Amazon Spheres are seen from Lenora Street with the Space Needle in the background. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos looks down from a walkway around a 49-feet tall Ficus rubiginosa tree, nicknmore
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos opens the Amazon Spheres by asking Alexa. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People tour the four main floors of the new Amazon Spheres with a 60-foot high living wall at left. REUTERS/Limore
The second and third floors of the new Amazon Spheres. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos gives some closing comments after opening the new Amazon Spheres. REUTERS/Limore
The Amazon Spheres are seen from 6th Avenue at Amazon's Seattle headquarters in Seattle. REUTERS/Lindsey Wassomore
