版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 3月 6日 星期二 08:10 BJT

Iditarod race across Alaska

Mats Pettersson's lead dogs wait at the start line during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Anchorage, Alaska, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Mats Pettersson's lead dogs wait at the start line during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Mats Pettersson's lead dogs wait at the start line during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Anchorage, Alaska, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
1 / 12
Lars Monsen greets the crowd as he races down 4th Avenue during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Lars Monsen greets the crowd as he races down 4th Avenue during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod race....more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Lars Monsen greets the crowd as he races down 4th Avenue during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
2 / 12
Sayonara and musher Dave Delcourt prepare for the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Sayonara and musher Dave Delcourt prepare for the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Sayonara and musher Dave Delcourt prepare for the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
3 / 12
Tara Cicatello's team rounds the corner of 4th and Cordova during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Tara Cicatello's team rounds the corner of 4th and Cordova during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Tara Cicatello's team rounds the corner of 4th and Cordova during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
4 / 12
Urine samples are collected during the ceremonial start of the race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Urine samples are collected during the ceremonial start of the race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Urine samples are collected during the ceremonial start of the race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
5 / 12
Martha Dobson, a volunteer for the P-Team, collects urine samples. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Martha Dobson, a volunteer for the P-Team, collects urine samples. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Martha Dobson, a volunteer for the P-Team, collects urine samples. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
6 / 12
Dogs from Katherine Keith's team are seen at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Dogs from Katherine Keith's team are seen at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Dogs from Katherine Keith's team are seen at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
7 / 12
Shaynee Traska's team waits to unload. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Shaynee Traska's team waits to unload. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Shaynee Traska's team waits to unload. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
8 / 12
A dog from Jim Lanier's team is seen during preparations. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

A dog from Jim Lanier's team is seen during preparations. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
A dog from Jim Lanier's team is seen during preparations. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
9 / 12
Musher Tim Muto's team starts with breakfast before the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Musher Tim Muto's team starts with breakfast before the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Musher Tim Muto's team starts with breakfast before the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
10 / 12
Kristy Berington's team during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Kristy Berington's team during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Kristy Berington's team during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
11 / 12
Four-time champion Jeff King at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Four-time champion Jeff King at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Four-time champion Jeff King at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Taiwan's festival of firecrackers

Taiwan's festival of firecrackers

下一个

Taiwan's festival of firecrackers

Taiwan's festival of firecrackers

Revelers wearing makeshift safety gear believe being hit by rockets will bring them luck in the year to come.

2018年 3月 3日
Mourning Billy Graham

Mourning Billy Graham

Family and followers remember the American evangelist and counselor to presidents.

2018年 3月 3日
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

2018年 3月 3日
Habanos in Havana

Habanos in Havana

From the field to the factory during the annual Habanos cigar festival in Cuba.

2018年 3月 3日

精选图集

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns

Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said he was resigning, a decision that came after he lost a fight within the White House over plans to impose hefty steel and aluminium tariffs.

The world's richest billionaires

The world's richest billionaires

The 30 richest people on Earth right now.

Peru's 92-year-old soccer coach

Peru's 92-year-old soccer coach

With her brusque style, salty language and emphasis on discipline, 92-year-old youth soccer coach Maria Angelica Ramos is helping to turn young children into fully fledged footballers in Peru.

Geneva Auto Show

Geneva Auto Show

New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community.

Aid convoy forced to leave Syria's Ghouta

Aid convoy forced to leave Syria's Ghouta

Aid trucks reach Syria's eastern Ghouta region for the first time since the start of one of the war's deadliest assaults, but pulled out of Douma after shelling started without fully unloading supplies during a nine-hour stay.

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Clashes before Richard Spencer's speech in Michigan

Clashes before Richard Spencer's speech in Michigan

A least a dozen people were arrested after supporters of Richard Spencer clashed with protesters outside a Michigan college campus where the white nationalist was scheduled to speak.

Oscars after-parties

Oscars after-parties

Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐