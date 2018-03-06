Iditarod race across Alaska
Mats Pettersson's lead dogs wait at the start line during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race...more
Lars Monsen greets the crowd as he races down 4th Avenue during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod race....more
Sayonara and musher Dave Delcourt prepare for the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Tara Cicatello's team rounds the corner of 4th and Cordova during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Urine samples are collected during the ceremonial start of the race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Martha Dobson, a volunteer for the P-Team, collects urine samples. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Dogs from Katherine Keith's team are seen at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Shaynee Traska's team waits to unload. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
A dog from Jim Lanier's team is seen during preparations. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Musher Tim Muto's team starts with breakfast before the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Kristy Berington's team during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Four-time champion Jeff King at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
