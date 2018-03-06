The world's richest billionaires
1: Jeff Bezos is now the richest person in the world, according to the latest annual ranking from Forbes. The...more
2: Bill Gates is now second with an estimated net worth of $90 billion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
3: Investing icon Warren Buffett is third with $84 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4: LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault is fourth with $72 billion. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
5: Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is fifth with $71 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
6: Inditex founder Amancio Ortega, owner of the Zara clothing chain, is sixth with $70 billion. ...more
7: Mexican telecommunication tycoon Carlos Slim is seventh with $67.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
8 + 9: David Koch (pictured) and brother Charles of Koch Industries are worth $60 billion. REUTERS/Shannon...more
10: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is tenth with $58.5 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
11: Michael Bloomberg is worth $50 billion. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
12: Google co-founder Larry Page is worth $48.8 billion. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
13: Google co-founder Sergey Brin is worth $47.5 billion. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
14 + 15: Jim and Rob Walton (R) of Walmart have an estimated net worth of $46.4 and $46.2 billion...more
16: Alice Walton is worth $46 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
17: Tencent founder and CEO Pony Ma Huateng is worth $45.3 billion. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
18: Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers, who inherited the L'Oreal fortune following her mother's death, is worth...more
19: Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani is worth $40.1 billion. REUTERS/Amit Dave
20: Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma is worth $39 billion. REUTERS/Stringer
21: Sheldon Adelson, Chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands, is worth $38.5 billion. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
22: Steve Ballmer is worth $38.4 billion. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
23: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing is worth $34.9 billion. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
24 (tied): China Evergrande Group Chairman Hui Ka Yan is worth $30.3 billion. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
24 (tied): Real estate tycoon Lee Shau-kee is also worth $30.3 billion. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
26: Chairman of Dalian Wanda Group Wang Jianlin is worth $30 billion. REUTERS/Jason Lee
27: Beate Heister and Karl Albrecht Jr., who inherited Germany's Aldi supermarket fortune, are worth $29.8...more
28: Nike co-founder Phil Knight is worth $29.6 billion. Joseph Weiser-USA TODAY Sports
29: 3G Capital co-founder Jorge Paulo Lemann is worth $27.4 billion. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
30: Francois Pinault is worth $27 billion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and...
Aid convoy forced to leave Syria's Ghouta
Aid trucks reach Syria's eastern Ghouta region for the first time since the start of one of the war's deadliest assaults, but pulled out of Douma after shelling...
Clashes before Richard Spencer's speech in Michigan
A least a dozen people were arrested after supporters of Richard Spencer clashed with protesters outside a Michigan college campus where the white nationalist...
Oscars red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 2018 Academy Awards.
