Scenes from North Korea

People react as they see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a mass rally and parade in the capital's main...more

People react as they see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a mass rally and parade in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years by elevating him to party chairman, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close