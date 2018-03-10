Scenes from North Korea
A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in...more
A car drives past residential buildings in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government organised visit for foreign...more
A man reads newspapers displayed inside a subway station in central Pyongyang October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Damir...more
People shoot air rifles in a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A portrait of North Korea's founder, Kim Il-sung, decorating a building in the capital Pyongyang, October 5,...more
People react as they see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a mass rally and parade in the capital's main...more
A conductor displays flag signals to a passing-by train outside a station featuring a portrait of North Korean...more
The 558-feet tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May...more
Women work in the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Silk Mill in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. The factory is named after the...more
Workers prepare the plot at Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 309 acres of apple trees, on the outskirts of...more
Portraits of Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, July 24, 2013....more
A guide talks to foreign reporters as they visit the 558-feet tall Juche Tower in central Pyongyang, North...more
A woman walks in central Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People gather at the entrance of a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A North Korean traffic policewoman works in central Pyongyang October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
People react as a vehicle carrying foreign reporters passes towards the newly constructed residential complex...more
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel is seen behind residential buildings in Pyongyang, North Korea, early October 9,...more
Portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il glow as people take part in a mass...more
A resident waits to cross a street in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the...more
Soldiers check their souvenir photo as they visit the flower exhibition marking the 105th birth anniversary of...more
A policewoman controls the traffic as people gather near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang,...more
A woman rides a bicycle in Pyongyang's suburbs October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Raindrops are seen on the window of a bus in front of the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il...more
精选图集
