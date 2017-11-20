When models fall
Model Ming Xi falls as she presents a creation during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, Chimore
A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lemore
A model falls on stage as she presents a creation from Hu Sheguang and Huqiu Bridal City Collection at China Fmore
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Mimore
A model nearly falls as she presents a creation at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, Octobmore
A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during themore
A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model is helped by a spectator after she fell while presenting a creation by Georgian designer Irakli Nasidzmore
A model falls while presenting a creation from Mexican designer Alberto Rodriguez's spring/summer 2010 collectmore
A model stumbles while presenting a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collecmore
A model trips on the runway during Sass & Bide's Spring Collections 2007 fashion show in New York, September 9more
A model slips on her gown and falls to the catwalk at the end of Italian designer Donatella Versace's Autumn-Wmore
Spanish model Laura Sanchez kneels on the floor after stumbling during a Vitorio & Luccino fashion show in Madmore
A model falls during Prada's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2008. more
A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Sprimore
A model slips and falls while presenting a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall 2009 collection durmore
A model falls down while presenting a creation from Cavalera's collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Wintermore
A model falls as she presents a creation from Peter Som Spring/Summer 2009 collection at New York Fashion Weekmore
A model falls while presenting a creation for Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Taiwan Shin Chien Unmore
A model falls while presenting a creation for the Seventh Hosa Cup China Swimwear Design Contest during China more
A model falls during the Zac Posen 2008/2009 fall collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 20more
A model falls down during the fashion show trademark Forum, summer collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Weemore
A model falls as she wears a creation by designer Amanda Wakeley at her autumn/winter 2006 show during London more
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Versace Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milanmore
