Stuck!
Rescue workers remove a car that crashed into a building after speeding into a median and going airborne, accomore
A car dangles off the second floor of a building after speeding into a median and going airborne, according tomore
A crocodile, that has had a motorcycle tire around its neck for at least two years, sunbathes on a beach in Pamore
A man lies on the ground as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Provincemore
Rescuers save a man with equipment as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujiamore
A privately owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron anmore
Rescue workers try to help a driver out of his car, after the vehicle was stuck over an alley in Wenzhou, Zhejmore
Pigs are seen trapped in a partially submerged pig pen after heavy rainfall hit Youyang county of Chongqing mumore
Firemen rescue a boy whose head is stuck between protective bars outside a window in Wuhan, Hubei Province, Chmore
Genoveva Nunez-Figueroa is shown stuck in a chimney in this handout photo from the Ventura County Sheriff's Demore
A three-year-old boy, stuck in the cylinder of a washing machine, hooks the pinky of a firefighter during a remore
A puppy is shown with his head stuck in the middle of a car tire rim in East Bakerfield, California, June 20, more
People try to rescue Russian base jumper Valery Rozov after his parachute got stuck in a nearby building durinmore
Liu Xinjun (L) and Jia Xiaoyu (R) hold a woman who fell out a window at her home in Tianjin, China, June 17, 2more
Thai veterinarians carry a stray dog with a plastic container stuck on its head in Bangkok, Thailand, Novembermore
An Afghan child stuck in a hole in the wall cries in Arghandab district Kandahar province October 29, 2009. REmore
Firefighters use an expanding machine to rescue a dog, which got its head stuck in a fence, at Luoyang, Henan more
Rescuers look at a boat stuck in the arch of Sant'Angelo bridge on the Tiber river in downtown Rome December 1more
A black bear is pictured with its head stuck in a milk can near Thurmont, Maryland, November 16, 2015. Marylanmore
Rescuers try to reach a trapped infant inside a piece of sewage pipe, in this still image taken from video, inmore
Firefighters and local farmers pull with ropes to rescue a buffalo that fell into a dried-up well in Cangnan cmore
A skunk with a beer can stuck on its head is seen in Oxford, Ohio September 14, 2014. The skunk was found nearmore
People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regimore
Firefighters pull a pig as they try to rescue it from a well at a pig farm in Huanghua township of Leqing, Zhemore
People watch as a diver with the French fire brigade rescues a cow that was trapped in a river after it slippemore
A three-year-old wild leopard is pictured inside a well at the Nilachal hill area of the northeastern Indian cmore
