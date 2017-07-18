版本:
When politicians fight

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during a budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not pictured) to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
Lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and ruling AK Party (R) scuffle during a debate on a legislation to boost police powers, at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
A man throws a fire extinguisher at parliamentary security behind a closed door after members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were evicted from Parliament during President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2016年 5月 17日 星期二
A nominated Member of Parliament Isaac Mwaura is ejected as he protests during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Delegates Convention to elect new party national office bearers in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / 2014年 3月 1日 星期六
Rada deputy Oleg Barna removes Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk from the tribune, after presenting him a bouquet of roses, during the parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2016年 4月 10日 星期日
Member of parliament from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Ali Ihsan Kokturk's nose bleeds as MPs from the ruling AK Party (AKP) and CHP scuffle during a debate on a draft law which will give the government tighter control over the appointment of judges and prosecutors, at a parliamentary session in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 2月 15日 星期六
Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) flee teargas as they are evicted from Parliament during President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2016年 5月 17日 星期二
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2014年 4月 8日 星期二
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shaped cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. The sign reads "No more nonsense. Set up universal retirement protection scheme now." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2013年 2月 27日 星期三
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues who were elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko

Reuters / 2012年 12月 12日 星期三
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (3rd R), also known as "Long Hair," is blocked by security guards as he tries to approach Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (L) inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. At right is Legislative Council Chairman Jasper Tsang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2012年 12月 10日 星期一
A deputy, Oleg Lyashko (L), douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Adam Martynyuk, with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev. REUTERS

Reuters / 2012年 7月 30日 星期一
Turkey's ruling AK Party lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Mahmut Tanal scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara. REUTERS

Reuters / 2012年 2月 9日 星期四
Lawmaker Kim Sun-dong (C) of the Democratic Labour Party struggles with security guards after he detonated a tear gas canister towards the chairman's seat, to try to stop the ruling Grand National Party's move to ratify a bill on a free trade agreement with the U.S., at the National Assembly in Seoul. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / 2011年 11月 22日 星期二
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / 2013年 8月 2日 星期五
Vice speaker of the Ukrainian Vekhovnaya Rada, Adam Martynyuk (R), scuffles with deputy Oleg Lyashko during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev. REUTERS/Tatyana Bondarenko

Reuters / 2011年 5月 19日 星期四
Lawmakers of opposition parties help their fellow lawmaker (top) who tries to escape as they scuffle with lawmakers of the ruling Grand National Party (GNP) at the National Assembly plenary session hall in Seoul. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / 2010年 12月 8日 星期三
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Reuters / 2010年 7月 8日 星期四
Bolivian opposition congressman Fernando Rodriguez battles with an unidentified indigenous deputy of President Evo Morales' party during a congress session in La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / 2009年 4月 10日 星期五
Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / 2009年 7月 22日 星期三
Members (R) of the opposition parties scuffle with parliament security guards at the National Assembly in Seoul. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / 2009年 1月 3日 星期六
Parliament security guards fall during a scuffle with members of the main opposition Democratic Party at the National Assembly in Seoul REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / 2009年 1月 3日 星期六
