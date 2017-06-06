Urban farming in Brooklyn
LED lights glow from a cluster of 10 hydroponic climate controlled farms housed in repurposed 320-square-foot more
Erik Groszyk, 30, used to spend his day as an investment banker working on spreadsheets. Now, he blasts rappermore
Groszyk, a Harvard graduate, is one of 10 "entrepreneurial farmers" selected by Square Roots, an indoor urban more
For 12 months, farmers like Paul Philpott each get a 320-square-foot steel shipping container where they contrmore
Under pink LED lights, the farmers grow GMO-free greens, like this Tuscan Kale, all year round. REUTERS/Mike Smore
Groszyk, who personally makes all the deliveries to his 45 customers, including the offices of Kickstarter Incmore
"Literally the first day we were here, they were lowering these shipping containers with a crane off the back more
Tobias Peggs (C) launched Square Roots with Kimbal Musk, the brother of Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk, imore
"If we can come up with a solution that works for New York, then as the rest of the world increasingly looks lmore
In exchange for providing the farms and the year-long program, which includes support on topics like business more
The farmers cover the operating expenses of their container farm, such as water, electricity and seeds and paymore
Groszyk harvests 15 to 20 pounds of produce each week, including Tuscan and Red Russian Kale, having been traimore
"It's really interesting to find out who's growing your food," said Tieg Zaharia, 25, a software engineer at Kmore
Nabeela Lakhani, 23, said reading "Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal" in high school inmore
Three nights per week, Lakhani assumes the role of resident chef at a market-to-table restaurant in lower Manhmore
The glow of LED lights emanates from the cluster of 10 hydroponic climate controlled farms. REUTERS/Mike Segar
下一个
Apple developer conference
Apple debuts the HomePod speaker and shows off a new Siri at the Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose.
In the face of nature
People connect and interact with their natural surroundings.
Who are the world's biggest polluters?
China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, with the United States second and India third.
Ananya Vinay wins Scripps Spelling Bee
The 12-year-old from Fresno, California won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, taking home a $40,000 cash prize after correctly spelling the word marocain.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.