版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 6日 星期二 23:05 BJT

High-tech devices used to cheat China's exams

A man holds a wireless device disguised as a belt during a presentation to the media in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China June 6, 2017. Equipment seized over the years, used in cheating attempts by students sitting for the national college entrance exam known as "gaokao", were displayed to the media by Shanxi Radio Management Bureau. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
