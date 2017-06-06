版本:
The felt bodega

Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Felt packets of candy sit on a shelf in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Felt meats hang in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
A person reaches into a felt ice-cream freezer featured in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses outside her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
