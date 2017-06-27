Obama post-presidency
Former President Barack Obama (2nd L), his wife Michelle (3rd L) along with his daughters Sasha (C) and Malia more
Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk during a visit to Tirta Empul Temple while on holiday with his family more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Barack Obama at a restaurant during Obama's visit to addresmore
Barack Obama waves after speaking at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan, Italy May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Almore
Barack Obama gestures as he delivers his keynote speech to the Montreal Chamber of Commerce at the Palais de Cmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Barack Obama attend a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in frmore
Barack Obama stands onstage after receiving the 2017 Profile in Courage Award during a ceremony at the John F.more
Caroline Kennedy presents the 2017 Profile in Courage Award to Barack Obama, as former first lady Michelle Obamore
Barack Obama greets supporters after speaking at a community event on the Obama Presidential Centre at the Soumore
Barack Obama (C) meets with youth leaders Kelsey McClear (L) from Loyola University, Ramuel Figueroa (2nd L) fmore
Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with youth leaders at the Logan Center for the Arts at the University of more
Barack Obama reacts after addressing staff and guests before boarding Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 more
President Donald Trump (L) greets Barack Obama after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United Statesmore
Barack and Michelle Obama board Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 which serves as Air Force One, at Joinmore
