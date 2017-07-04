Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test some robots on Mount Etna, Italy July 2,more
A robot is seen on Mount Etna. Mount Etna, in Sicily, is a test bed for the approximately three-foot high, foumore
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test some robots on Mount Etna. The programmemore
A scientist from German Aerospace Center controls a robot on Mount Etna. "This is aimed at simulating a futuremore
A scientist from German Aerospace Center is seen working as he tests robots. Scientists also hope to use the rmore
Scientists from German Aerospace Center stand in front of a robot on Mount Etna. An initial robotic testing phmore
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test robots. Next, a network of equipment incmore
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test robots. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A robot is seen on Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Robots are seen on Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Scientists from German Aerospace Center are seen working as they test robots. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Robots are seen on Mount Etna. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
下一个
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.
North Korean Taekwondo-style
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea.
Swarm of bees removed from Times Square
A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.
Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes
Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.