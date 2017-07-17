Best of Wimbledon
Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Croatia�s Marin Cmore
Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the final against Venus Williams. REmore
Russia�s Ekaterina Makarova and Russia�s Elena Vesnina celebrate winning their women's doubles final match agamore
Venus Williams of the U.S. with the runner up trophy after losing the final against Spain�s Garbine Muguruza. more
Switzerland�s Roger Federer's wife Mirka and children as he celebrates winning the final against Croatia�s Marmore
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in the royal box on centre court before the men's final. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Andy Murray during a press conference after losing his quarter final match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. REUmore
Canada's Milos Raonic in action during his quarter final match against Switzerland�s Roger Federer REUTERS/Tobmore
Great Britain's Jocelyn Rae warming up before her mixed doubles third round match with Great Britain's Ken Skumore
Serbia's Novak Djokovic receives medical attention during his quarter final match against Czech Republic's Tommore
Great Britain�s Andy Murray reacts during his quarter final match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. REUTERS/Tobymore
Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych as he retires from their quarter final match with more
Sam Querrey of the U.S. celebrates winning the quarter final match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERmore
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her quarter final match against Great Britain's Johanna Konta. REUTERSmore
Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates winning the third set during the quarter final match against Luxembourg's Gilmore
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her quarter final match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/more
Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. gestures as she remonstrates with the umpire during her quarter final match againsmore
Great Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates winning the second set during the quarter final match against Romaniamore
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against France's Adrian Mannarino. REUTERS/Matmore
Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her quarter final match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERSmore
Spain's Rafael Nadal waves as he walks off court after losing his fourth round match against Luxembourg's Gillmore
Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth round match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Andrmore
France's Benoit Paire in action during his fourth round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Stemore
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his fourth round match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. REUTERS/Matthew more
Spectators during Spain's Rafael Nadal's fourth round match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. REUTERS/Toby Mmore
Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates winning the fourth round match against France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Tomore
Great Britain's Andy Murray throws his sweatbands into the crowd as he celebrates after winning the fourth roumore
Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning the third round match against Italy's Fabio Fognini. REUTERS/Tomore
Italy's Fabio Fognini after falling during his third round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/more
Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his third round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Tobymore
Japan's Naomi Osaka after falling during her third round match against USA's Venus Williams. REUTERS/Stefan Wemore
Romania's Ana Bogdan in action during her second round match against France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Stefan more
Spectators look on as Spain's Rafael Nadal changes his shirt after winning his second round match against USA'more
Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky in action during her first round match against Puerto Rico's Monica Puig. REUTEmore
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against New Zealand's Marina Erakovic. REUTERS/Smore
Germany's Dustin Brown in action during his first round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa. REUTERS/Matthew Cmore
Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 15, 2017 Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she cmore
Belgium's Elise Mertens in action during her first round match against USA's Venus Williams. REUTERS/Toby Melvmore
Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in action during his first round match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. REUmore
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning her first round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich. REUmore
General view of spectators resting at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Slovakia's Martin Klizan. REUTERS/Matthmore
Germany's Daniel Brands plays a shot between his legs during his first round match against France's Gael Monfimore
Russia's Daniil Medvedev with Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka after winning their first round match. REUTERS/Andremore
Canada's Milos Raonic in action during his first round match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Andmore
