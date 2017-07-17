版本:
中国
2017年 7月 17日 星期一

Best of Wimbledon

Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Croatia�s Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the final against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool

2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Russia�s Ekaterina Makarova and Russia�s Elena Vesnina celebrate winning their women's doubles final match against Taiwan�s Hao-Ching Chan and Romania�s Monica Niculescu. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Venus Williams of the U.S. with the runner up trophy after losing the final against Spain�s Garbine Muguruza. REUTERS/David Ramos/Pool

2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Switzerland�s Roger Federer's wife Mirka and children as he celebrates winning the final against Croatia�s Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in the royal box on centre court before the men's final. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Andy Murray during a press conference after losing his quarter final match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. REUTERS/Joe Toth/Pool

2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Canada's Milos Raonic in action during his quarter final match against Switzerland�s Roger Federer REUTERS/Toby Melville

2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Great Britain's Jocelyn Rae warming up before her mixed doubles third round match with Great Britain's Ken Skupski against Russia's Ekaterina Makarova and Belarus' Max Mirnyi. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Serbia's Novak Djokovic receives medical attention during his quarter final match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Great Britain�s Andy Murray reacts during his quarter final match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych as he retires from their quarter final match with an injury. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Sam Querrey of the U.S. celebrates winning the quarter final match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her quarter final match against Great Britain's Johanna Konta. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates winning the third set during the quarter final match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her quarter final match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

2017年 7月 11日 星期二
Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. gestures as she remonstrates with the umpire during her quarter final match against Slovakia�s Magdalena Rybarikova. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Great Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates winning the second set during the quarter final match against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against France's Adrian Mannarino. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

2017年 7月 11日 星期二
Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her quarter final match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

2017年 7月 11日 星期二
Spain's Rafael Nadal waves as he walks off court after losing his fourth round match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

2017年 7月 11日 星期二
Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth round match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

2017年 7月 11日 星期二
France's Benoit Paire in action during his fourth round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his fourth round match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

2017年 7月 11日 星期二
Spectators during Spain's Rafael Nadal's fourth round match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2017年 7月 11日 星期二
Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates winning the fourth round match against France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Great Britain's Andy Murray throws his sweatbands into the crowd as he celebrates after winning the fourth round match against France's Benoit Paire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2017年 7月 11日 星期二
Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning the third round match against Italy's Fabio Fognini. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Italy's Fabio Fognini after falling during his third round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his third round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Japan's Naomi Osaka after falling during her third round match against USA's Venus Williams. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Romania's Ana Bogdan in action during her second round match against France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Spectators look on as Spain's Rafael Nadal changes his shirt after winning his second round match against USA's Donald Young. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky in action during her first round match against Puerto Rico's Monica Puig. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against New Zealand's Marina Erakovic. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany's Dustin Brown in action during his first round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 15, 2017 Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the final against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Belgium's Elise Mertens in action during her first round match against USA's Venus Williams. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in action during his first round match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning her first round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

2017年 7月 4日 星期二
General view of spectators resting at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Slovakia's Martin Klizan. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Germany's Daniel Brands plays a shot between his legs during his first round match against France's Gael Monfils. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Russia's Daniil Medvedev with Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka after winning their first round match. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Canada's Milos Raonic in action during his first round match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

2017年 7月 4日 星期二
