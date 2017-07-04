版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 5日 星期三 03:00 BJT

Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again

Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joey Chestnut is carried to the stage before competing in and winning Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Joey Chestnut is carried to the stage before competing in and winning Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Confetti falls as Joey Chestnut (C) wins Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Confetti falls as Joey Chestnut (C) wins Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sonya Thomas competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sonya Thomas competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People compete in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People compete in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person jumps on a trampoline before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person jumps on a trampoline before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Miki Sudo enters the arena before competing in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Miki Sudo enters the arena before competing in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees gather before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Attendees gather before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kathy Schultz of New York City attends the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kathy Schultz of New York City attends the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees use a banner to shield themselves from a passing rain shower before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Attendees use a banner to shield themselves from a passing rain shower before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Hot dogs are displayed for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest during the weigh-in ceremony in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Hot dogs are displayed for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest during the weigh-in ceremony in Brooklyn.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
