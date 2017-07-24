Best of Tour de France
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain celebrates his overall Tour de France win with his somore
Team Sunweb rider and polka-dot jersey Warren Barguil of France, Orica-Scott rider and white jersey Simon Yatemore
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain on the finish. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain in action with the Notre Dame de la Garde basilica inmore
Dimension Data rider Edvald Boasson Hagen of Norway wins Stage 19 before Team Sunweb rider Nikias Arndt of Germore
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line of Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action in Stage 18. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Team Sunweb rider Warren Barguil of France wins stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A view of the technical zone in Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) talks to AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France as Danish Prime Mmore
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France, Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain and Umore
The pack of riders in action in Stage 17. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Region of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, and former U.S. Secretary of State John F. more
Trek-Segafredo rider Jarlinson Pantano of Columbia after his crash during stage 16 from Le Puy-en-Velay to Rommore
The pack of riders in action during stage 14 from Blagnac to Rodez, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A breakaway group of riders in action during stage 14 from Blagnac to Rodez, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmanmore
Astana rider Fabio Aru of Italy celebrates on the podium in the overall leader's yellow jersey after stage 12 more
Firefighters cheer on the peloton on their stationary bikes during stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REmore
Dimension Data rider Stephen Cummings of Britain in action during stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUmore
Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany celebrates his win on the finish line during stage 11 from Eymore
FDJ rider Olivier Le Gac of France is seen after a fall during stage 11 from Eymet to Pau, France. REUTERS/Benmore
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and other Team Sky riders more
Astana rider Dario Cataldo of Italy receives help after his crash in Stage 11. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The pack of riders in action during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Cofidis rider Dimitri Claeys of Belgium and other Cofidis team riders during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmmore
Supporters cheer before the start of Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
BMC Racing rider Richie Porte of Australia receives help after his crash in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fortuneo-Oscaro rider Eduardo Sepulveda of Argentina receives help after his crash in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit more
The pack in action in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain in action in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany reacts with Quick-Step Floors rider Philippe Gilbert of Belgimore
BMC Racing rider Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium sprays water on his head in Stage 7. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain after Stage 8. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cows are dressed up with yellow, green and polka-dot jerseys in Stage 8. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman rides a horse as the pack of riders passes during Stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A supporter waves a French flag as the pack of riders cycles during stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The pack of riders cycles past a replica of the Eiffel tower during stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The peloton in action during Stage 5 from Vittel, France to La Planche des Belles Filles, France. REUTERS/Benomore
Astana rider Fabio Aru of Italy looks back to win Stage 5 from Vittel, France to La Planche des Belles Filles,more
Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish of Britain gets medical assistance after his crash next to the finish linemore
Riders crash before the finish line during the 207.5-km Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, more
The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hmore
FDJ rider Arnaud Demare of France wins the stage during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, more
Bikes are hanging next to the road during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tesmore
Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains,more
Katusha-Alpecin rider Tony Martin of Germany reacts after crossing the finish line during the individual time-more
The peloton in action during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People cheer on the cyclists during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hmore
