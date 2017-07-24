版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 24日 星期一 19:58 BJT

Best of Tour de France

Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain celebrates his overall Tour de France win with his son Kellan on the podium. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain celebrates his overall Tour de France win with his somore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain celebrates his overall Tour de France win with his son Kellan on the podium. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
1 / 49
Team Sunweb rider and polka-dot jersey Warren Barguil of France, Orica-Scott rider and white jersey Simon Yates of Britain, Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain and Team Sunweb rider and green jersey Michael Matthews of Australia on the podium. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Team Sunweb rider and polka-dot jersey Warren Barguil of France, Orica-Scott rider and white jersey Simon Yatemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Team Sunweb rider and polka-dot jersey Warren Barguil of France, Orica-Scott rider and white jersey Simon Yates of Britain, Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain and Team Sunweb rider and green jersey Michael Matthews of Australia on the podium. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 49
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain on the finish. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain on the finish. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain on the finish. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
3 / 49
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain in action with the Notre Dame de la Garde basilica in the background. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain in action with the Notre Dame de la Garde basilica inmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 23日 星期日
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain in action with the Notre Dame de la Garde basilica in the background. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
4 / 49
Dimension Data rider Edvald Boasson Hagen of Norway wins Stage 19 before Team Sunweb rider Nikias Arndt of Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Dimension Data rider Edvald Boasson Hagen of Norway wins Stage 19 before Team Sunweb rider Nikias Arndt of Germore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Dimension Data rider Edvald Boasson Hagen of Norway wins Stage 19 before Team Sunweb rider Nikias Arndt of Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
5 / 49
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line of Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line of Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line of Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 49
The peloton in action in Stage 18. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The peloton in action in Stage 18. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
The peloton in action in Stage 18. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
7 / 49
Team Sunweb rider Warren Barguil of France wins stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Team Sunweb rider Warren Barguil of France wins stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
Team Sunweb rider Warren Barguil of France wins stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
8 / 49
A view of the technical zone in Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A view of the technical zone in Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
A view of the technical zone in Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 49
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) talks to AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France as Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (R) looks on after Stage 17. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) talks to AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France as Danish Prime Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) talks to AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France as Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (R) looks on after Stage 17. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Close
10 / 49
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France, Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain and UAE Team Emirates rider Jhon Atapuma of Colombia on the finish line in Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France, Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain and Umore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France, Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain and UAE Team Emirates rider Jhon Atapuma of Colombia on the finish line in Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
11 / 49
The pack of riders in action in Stage 17. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The pack of riders in action in Stage 17. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
The pack of riders in action in Stage 17. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
12 / 49
Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Region of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, and former U.S. Secretary of State John F. Kerry during in Stage 15. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Region of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, and former U.S. Secretary of State John F. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Region of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, and former U.S. Secretary of State John F. Kerry during in Stage 15. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
13 / 49
Trek-Segafredo rider Jarlinson Pantano of Columbia after his crash during stage 16 from Le Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isere, France. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool

Trek-Segafredo rider Jarlinson Pantano of Columbia after his crash during stage 16 from Le Puy-en-Velay to Rommore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Trek-Segafredo rider Jarlinson Pantano of Columbia after his crash during stage 16 from Le Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isere, France. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool
Close
14 / 49
The pack of riders in action during stage 14 from Blagnac to Rodez, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The pack of riders in action during stage 14 from Blagnac to Rodez, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
The pack of riders in action during stage 14 from Blagnac to Rodez, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
15 / 49
A breakaway group of riders in action during stage 14 from Blagnac to Rodez, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A breakaway group of riders in action during stage 14 from Blagnac to Rodez, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmanmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
A breakaway group of riders in action during stage 14 from Blagnac to Rodez, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 49
Astana rider Fabio Aru of Italy celebrates on the podium in the overall leader's yellow jersey after stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Astana rider Fabio Aru of Italy celebrates on the podium in the overall leader's yellow jersey after stage 12 more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Astana rider Fabio Aru of Italy celebrates on the podium in the overall leader's yellow jersey after stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
17 / 49
Firefighters cheer on the peloton on their stationary bikes during stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Firefighters cheer on the peloton on their stationary bikes during stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Firefighters cheer on the peloton on their stationary bikes during stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
18 / 49
Dimension Data rider Stephen Cummings of Britain in action during stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Dimension Data rider Stephen Cummings of Britain in action during stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Dimension Data rider Stephen Cummings of Britain in action during stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
19 / 49
Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany celebrates his win on the finish line during stage 11 from Eymet to Pau, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany celebrates his win on the finish line during stage 11 from Eymore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany celebrates his win on the finish line during stage 11 from Eymet to Pau, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
20 / 49
FDJ rider Olivier Le Gac of France is seen after a fall during stage 11 from Eymet to Pau, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

FDJ rider Olivier Le Gac of France is seen after a fall during stage 11 from Eymet to Pau, France. REUTERS/Benmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
FDJ rider Olivier Le Gac of France is seen after a fall during stage 11 from Eymet to Pau, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
21 / 49
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and other Team Sky riders during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and other Team Sky riders more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and other Team Sky riders during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
22 / 49
Astana rider Dario Cataldo of Italy receives help after his crash in Stage 11. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Astana rider Dario Cataldo of Italy receives help after his crash in Stage 11. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Astana rider Dario Cataldo of Italy receives help after his crash in Stage 11. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
23 / 49
The pack of riders in action during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The pack of riders in action during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
The pack of riders in action during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
24 / 49
Cofidis rider Dimitri Claeys of Belgium and other Cofidis team riders during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Cofidis rider Dimitri Claeys of Belgium and other Cofidis team riders during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
Cofidis rider Dimitri Claeys of Belgium and other Cofidis team riders during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
25 / 49
Supporters cheer before the start of Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Supporters cheer before the start of Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
Supporters cheer before the start of Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
26 / 49
BMC Racing rider Richie Porte of Australia receives help after his crash in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BMC Racing rider Richie Porte of Australia receives help after his crash in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
BMC Racing rider Richie Porte of Australia receives help after his crash in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
27 / 49
Fortuneo-Oscaro rider Eduardo Sepulveda of Argentina receives help after his crash in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Fortuneo-Oscaro rider Eduardo Sepulveda of Argentina receives help after his crash in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Fortuneo-Oscaro rider Eduardo Sepulveda of Argentina receives help after his crash in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
28 / 49
The pack in action in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The pack in action in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
The pack in action in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
29 / 49
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain in action in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain in action in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain in action in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
30 / 49
Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany reacts with Quick-Step Floors rider Philippe Gilbert of Belgium in Stage 7. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany reacts with Quick-Step Floors rider Philippe Gilbert of Belgimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany reacts with Quick-Step Floors rider Philippe Gilbert of Belgium in Stage 7. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
31 / 49
BMC Racing rider Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium sprays water on his head in Stage 7. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BMC Racing rider Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium sprays water on his head in Stage 7. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
BMC Racing rider Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium sprays water on his head in Stage 7. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
32 / 49
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain after Stage 8. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain after Stage 8. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain after Stage 8. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
33 / 49
Cows are dressed up with yellow, green and polka-dot jerseys in Stage 8. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Cows are dressed up with yellow, green and polka-dot jerseys in Stage 8. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Cows are dressed up with yellow, green and polka-dot jerseys in Stage 8. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
34 / 49
A woman rides a horse as the pack of riders passes during Stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A woman rides a horse as the pack of riders passes during Stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
A woman rides a horse as the pack of riders passes during Stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
35 / 49
A supporter waves a French flag as the pack of riders cycles during stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A supporter waves a French flag as the pack of riders cycles during stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
A supporter waves a French flag as the pack of riders cycles during stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
36 / 49
The pack of riders cycles past a replica of the Eiffel tower during stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The pack of riders cycles past a replica of the Eiffel tower during stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
The pack of riders cycles past a replica of the Eiffel tower during stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
37 / 49
The peloton in action during Stage 5 from Vittel, France to La Planche des Belles Filles, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The peloton in action during Stage 5 from Vittel, France to La Planche des Belles Filles, France. REUTERS/Benomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
The peloton in action during Stage 5 from Vittel, France to La Planche des Belles Filles, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
38 / 49
Astana rider Fabio Aru of Italy looks back to win Stage 5 from Vittel, France to La Planche des Belles Filles, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Astana rider Fabio Aru of Italy looks back to win Stage 5 from Vittel, France to La Planche des Belles Filles,more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Astana rider Fabio Aru of Italy looks back to win Stage 5 from Vittel, France to La Planche des Belles Filles, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
39 / 49
Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish of Britain gets medical assistance after his crash next to the finish line during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool

Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish of Britain gets medical assistance after his crash next to the finish linemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish of Britain gets medical assistance after his crash next to the finish line during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool
Close
40 / 49
Riders crash before the finish line during the 207.5-km Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Riders crash before the finish line during the 207.5-km Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Riders crash before the finish line during the 207.5-km Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
41 / 49
The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
42 / 49
FDJ rider Arnaud Demare of France wins the stage during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

FDJ rider Arnaud Demare of France wins the stage during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
FDJ rider Arnaud Demare of France wins the stage during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
43 / 49
Bikes are hanging next to the road during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Bikes are hanging next to the road during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tesmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Bikes are hanging next to the road during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
44 / 49
Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains,more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
45 / 49
Katusha-Alpecin rider Tony Martin of Germany reacts after crossing the finish line during the individual time-trial Stage 1. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Katusha-Alpecin rider Tony Martin of Germany reacts after crossing the finish line during the individual time-more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Katusha-Alpecin rider Tony Martin of Germany reacts after crossing the finish line during the individual time-trial Stage 1. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
46 / 49
The peloton in action during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The peloton in action during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
The peloton in action during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
47 / 49
People cheer on the cyclists during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People cheer on the cyclists during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
People cheer on the cyclists during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
48 / 49
The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
49 / 49
重播
下一图片集
Protests in northern Morocco swell

Protests in northern Morocco swell

下一个

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.

2017年 7月 21日
Toilet paper brides

Toilet paper brides

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply during a toilet paper wedding dress contest.

2017年 7月 21日
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country...

2017年 7月 20日
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

2017年 7月 19日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐