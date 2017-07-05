The G20 Walking Dead
Participants perform inthe so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Gmore
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
下一个
Flooding in China
Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.
Endgame in Mosul
Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.
Closing in on Raqqa
Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.