图片 | 2017年 7月 5日 星期三 21:16 BJT

The G20 Walking Dead

Participants perform inthe so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Participants perform inthe so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
