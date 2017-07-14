版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 15日 星期六 05:00 BJT

Running of the bulls

A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
A reveler looks through the barrier before the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
A wild cow leaps over revellers as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
