版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 12日 星期三 08:00 BJT

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 10
Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany wins Confederations Cup

下一个

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.

2017年 7月 3日
New Zealand wins America's Cup

New Zealand wins America's Cup

A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...

2017年 6月 27日
Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

2017年 6月 21日
Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Friends and former teammates of midfielder Cheick Tiote attended a memorial service held for the player by his club Beijing Enterprises.

2017年 6月 13日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐