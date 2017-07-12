Mayweather and McGregor face off
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
下一个
Germany wins Confederations Cup
Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.
New Zealand wins America's Cup
A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote
Friends and former teammates of midfielder Cheick Tiote attended a memorial service held for the player by his club Beijing Enterprises.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.