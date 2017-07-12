版本:
Antarctica's fragile ice

One of the biggest icebergs on record has broken away from Antarctica, creating an extra hazard for ships around the continent as it breaks up. The one trillion tonne iceberg, measuring 5,800 square km, calved away from the Larsen C Ice Shelf sometime between July 10 and 12. Courtesy ESA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
One of the biggest icebergs on record has broken away from Antarctica, creating an extra hazard for ships around the continent as it breaks up. The one trillion tonne iceberg, measuring 5,800 square km, calved away from the Larsen C Ice Shelf sometime between July 10 and 12. Courtesy ESA/Handout via REUTERS
An oblique view of the massive rift in the Larsen C ice shelf last year. Courtesy John Sonntag/NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
An oblique view of the massive rift in the Larsen C ice shelf last year. Courtesy John Sonntag/NASA/via REUTERS
Adelie penguins stand atop a block of melting ice on a rocky shoreline at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Adelie penguins stand atop a block of melting ice on a rocky shoreline at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier in November 2013. NASA Earth Observatory/Holli Riebeek/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2014年 4月 24日 星期四
The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier in November 2013. NASA Earth Observatory/Holli Riebeek/via REUTERS
Melting ice shows through at a cliff face at Landsend, on the coast of Cape Denison in Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2013年 11月 1日 星期五
Melting ice shows through at a cliff face at Landsend, on the coast of Cape Denison in Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Glaciers of Livingston Island are pictured in the Antarctica continent. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2008年 11月 26日 星期三
Glaciers of Livingston Island are pictured in the Antarctica continent. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d�Urville in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2016年 10月 28日 星期五
Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d�Urville in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
A glaciologist with the British Antarctic Survey installs a pole into the Wilkins Ice Shelf as part of a satellite monitoring system. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / 2009年 1月 20日 星期二
A glaciologist with the British Antarctic Survey installs a pole into the Wilkins Ice Shelf as part of a satellite monitoring system. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
General view of the Taylor Glacier near McMurdo Station. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

Reuters / 2016年 11月 12日 星期六
General view of the Taylor Glacier near McMurdo Station. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2013年 11月 1日 星期五
Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
A satellite view of Antarctica. REUTERS/NASA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2013年 7月 15日 星期一
A satellite view of Antarctica. REUTERS/NASA/via Reuters
Ice melt shows through at a cliff face at Landsend on the coast of Cape Denison. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2009年 12月 14日 星期一
Ice melt shows through at a cliff face at Landsend on the coast of Cape Denison. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
A Weddell seal lies atop ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2014年 11月 1日 星期六
A Weddell seal lies atop ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Penguins can be seen walking across ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2016年 10月 28日 星期五
Penguins can be seen walking across ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Icebergs grind against the shallows off the Rothera base, run by the British Antarctic Survey, on the Antarctic Peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / 2016年 7月 21日 星期四
Icebergs grind against the shallows off the Rothera base, run by the British Antarctic Survey, on the Antarctic Peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
A mountain is reflected in a bay that used to be covered by the Sheldon glacier on the Antarctic peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / 2016年 7月 21日 星期四
A mountain is reflected in a bay that used to be covered by the Sheldon glacier on the Antarctic peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, seen in 2014. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2014年 5月 13日 星期二
The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, seen in 2014. REUTERS/NASA
A pair of Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2016年 10月 22日 星期六
A pair of Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
