Dancing under water
Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada compete at the FINA World Aquatics Championship in Budapest.more
Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri of Austria compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Evangelina Papazoglou and Evangelina Platanioti of Greece compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Karem Ramirez Achach and Nuria Lidon Diosdado Garcia of Mexico compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Szofi Kiss of Hungary competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Hristina Damyanova and Daniela Bozadzhieva of Bulgaria compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Szofi Kiss and Dora Anett Schwarcz of Hungary compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Ona Carbonell and Paula Ramirez of Spain compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Yon Hae Min of North Korea competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Ona Carbonell and Paula Ramirez of Spain compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Anna Voloshyna of Ukraine competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Ona Carbonell of Spain competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Camila Maria Arregui of Argentina competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Carysney Garcia of Cuba competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Michelle Zimmer of Germany competes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
下一个
Unlikely animal friendships
From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.
Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede
Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly...
Close-up of Jupiter
A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than...
Preserved brains found in Spanish grave
Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and...
精选图集
President Trump's Secret Service
The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.
Brazil's Olympic venues today
A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Brains in the Bronx
Inside a human brain bank in the Bronx, New York.
Plight of the Yazidi
Iraq's Yazidis mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army
Hezbollah captures most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front militants from the area.
Training with America's militias
Inside the National Field Training Exercise, a weekend training camp for self-described 'patriots' organized by the III% United Patriots in the Colorado mountains.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.